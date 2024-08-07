Man wins $7 million lottery after his dad's advice to try an amazing new strategy

The win shattered the previous record for the largest online prize of $5.75 million.

Taking dad's advice mostly pays off, but sometimes it can be worth millions of dollars. A Wayne County resident won the biggest prize ever from the Michigan Lottery, after following his father's advice. The 38-year-old man won the $7.19 million Lotto 47 jackpot! in May, as per the lottery's official release.

Michigan man wins largest prize ever on lottery website, $7.19M, by taking dad's advice https://t.co/C3Mv14YKUM — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 18, 2024

The player told Michigan Lottery that he had been playing Lotto 47 for a long time. He explained that his strategy involved switching up the numbers every once in a while. However, one day, his father advised him not to switch up the numbers and stick to one set of numbers.

The lucky advice worked for the player who matched the numbers 22-24-26-40-41-44 on May 22's Lotto 47 draw. The ticket that he bought online from MichiganLottery.com won him the jackpot worth $7.19 million.

“I was in total shock and instantly thought how my dad had been right!” he told the lottery. He took the prize as a one-time payment from the lottery headquarters. After taxes, he made about $4.9 million, according to the release. He planned to invest his winnings in his children's college education in the future.

The lottery stated that the win was historic as it shattered the previous record for the largest online prize which was $5.75 million. The previous record-setting prize was won in back-to-back months in February and March of 2021 by two players of the 'Lucky For Life' game.

The Lottery Commissioner added that the win will also help citizens of Michigan as all the lottery’s proceeds go towards supporting public education programs.

This year has been a record-shattering year for lotteries across the country. In March, a lottery player from New Jersey hit the billion-dollar jackpot beating the astonishing odds of one in over 302 million.

The Mega Millions winner bagged the $1.1 billion prize, the largest of the year and the fifth largest in history. Beating the astronomical offs, the player matched six winning numbers, 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 along with the "Mega Ball" four, as per BBC.

US lottery player wins $1.1bn Mega Millions jackpot https://t.co/DtxBcEQaVI — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 27, 2024

The jackpot winner had the choice of receiving annual payments splitting the full jackpot amount or taking the one-time lump-sum payment of a whopping $537.5 million.

So far, the largest lottery prize ever won in America was worth $2 billion. The prize was for the Powerball game won by a player from California in 2022.

$2 Billion Powerball Winner Edwin Castro Shows Off His Model Girlfriend | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/sVeOf6v8FZ — TMZ (@TMZ) July 19, 2024

The mega prize allowed the winner, Edwin Castro, to nearly become an overnight billionaire as he took a lump sum amount of $997.6 million. This remains the only time that the Powerball lottery prize reached $2 billion, as per Florida Today.