Name Shwayze (Aaron Smith) Net worth $3 million Sources of income Music, production, acting DOB 29 May 1985 Age 38 years Gender Male Nationality American Profession Rapper, producer, actor

Rapper, actor, and musician Aaron Smith, popularly known as Shwayze, shot to fame for chart toppers such as "Buzzin" and "Corona and Lime," and is now back as an actor in Netflix's show "The Lincoln Lawyer" with a $3 million net worth. He is also known for collaborations with artists like Cisco Adler, Pittsburgh Slim, Hoodie Allen, and Sky Blu among others. The alternative hip-hop artist jumped on stage during a performance of the rock band Whitestarr and started freestyling, and impressed its frontman Cisco Adler. He started making music with Adler and that laid the foundation for his career in music as well as films and TV.

Shwayze, who has made most of his money from music, was raised in Southern California's Malibu and rose to prominence after he released his self-titled album in 2008. It was a resounding success as it reached #3 on the US Rap chart, #5 on the US R&B chart, and #10 on the Billboard 200 chart. Shwayze then went on to work with an array of producers. His debut single "Buzzin" reached #46 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Another single "Corona and Lime" reached #23 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Corona and Lime” was featured as the soundtrack of several films including “The Final Destination.”

He then released the album “Let It Beat” in 2009 which reached #3 on the US Rap chart. His next album, “Island in the Sun” was released in 2011 which further charted #13 on the US Rap chart. In 2013, he released the album “Shwayze Summer” under his self-funded label Feel Good Entertainment.

He has also released four mixtapes and an EP “Shwayzed & Confused” and his most recent release was the EP “King of the Summer”, in 2015.

Over the course of his career, Shwayze collaborated with several prominent artists including, The All-American Rejects, Pittsburgh Slim, Hoodie Allen, and Sky Blu.

Shwayze continues to perform live throughout the year, touring in new places and connecting with his fans. He is now set to make a highly anticipated return with a full-length EP which will be released in Summer 2024.

Shwayze and Cisco Adler also landed a reality show gig with MTV, called “Buzzin’.” The show followed their journey as they tried to rise to stardom with their career and music. ascent to stardom. It captured the duo’s comic misadventures as they tried to climb up the rap charts. Years later, Shwayze was also the subject of a Nick Swardson sketch on “Pretend Time” in 2010.

As per various sources across the web, Shwayze is probably single at the moment. He was previously married to Shelby Keeton with whom he had a child.

How old is Shwayze?

Rapper Shwayze is 38 years old.

What happened to Shwayze?

After working with an array of producers and releasing several independent albums, Shwayze hasn’t released any music since 2015.

What made Shwayze famous?

Shwayze rose to fame with his hit song “Buzzin” in 2008 as he collaborated with Cisco Adler.

