 Grand Slam Glory and Endorsements Add to Serena Willams' Mind-boggling Net Worth

Serena Williams, undoubtedly one of the greatest athletes in the history of sports, announced her retirement around this time last year. The tennis icon delivered a memorable career and is best known as one of the most successful Wimbledon players of all time, winning seven titles. The 41-year-old Williams bid farewell to professional tennis in September 2022 after announcing that she was "evolving away from tennis" as per Vogue.

This will be the first Wimbledon Championships since 1997 that will not feature either Serena Williams or Roger Federer! 😲#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/QdG2dqgH08 — betway (@betway) June 30, 2023

The tennis legend has bagged more Grand Slams singles titles than any other player in the Open Era. She is also the highest-earning female player with on-court earnings of around $95 million. Here's a look at her net worth, career, and more.

Getty Images | Elsa

Serena Williams, the retired tennis world champion has a net worth of $300 million as of August 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She is considered one of the best in the game and had been earning an average of $40 million per year, up until her retirement. As per the outlet, she earned a cool $35 million between June 2019 and June 2020 and made another $20 million from brand endorsements.

Getty Images | Rich Fury

Serena Jameka Williams was born on September 26, 1981, in Michigan. She and her sister Venus Williams stepped onto the tennis court at a very early age. She got her initial training from her father Richard Williams who was her official coach at the time. She was ranked the world's top player eight times and has earned more prize money than any other female tennis player ever. In 2001 she bagged three Grand Slam titles, the French Open, Wimbledon, and also the U.S. Open.

The journey of Serena and Venus Williams, guided by their father, has been portrayed on screen in the 2021 sports drama movie King Richard, starring Will Smith in the father's role.

Serena earns around $15 to 20 million a year from outside of the court from endorsement deals with brands like Kraft Foods and Nike. Back in 2004, Williams had signed a $40 million deal to create a clothing line with Nike. As part of her foray into television, she lent her voice to Playhouse Disney's Higglytown Heroes in 2001 and was featured in an episode of The Simpsons. Serena has also appeared on The Bernie Mac Show, ER, and Law and Order. She starred in a music video for rapper Common, alongside Alicia Keys and also Kanye West. The Williams sisters have also penned a book together called, Serving From the Hip: Ten Rules for Living, Loving, and Winning. Serena also recently made a brief appearance in the 2022 movie Glass Onion.

Apart from these, Williams has her clothing line called S by Serena and owns stakes in the YFC and the Miami Dolphins. She is also on the board at the company called SurveyMonkey.

Williams still has more than 12 brands under her belt and is planning to focus full-time on her investment firm called Serena Ventures. She is also the co-founder of skincare and wellness company Will Perform.

Serena Williams' apartment in Paris has a view of the iconic Eiffel Tower. She also bought a mansion in Beverly Hills in 2017 for around $6 million. Apart from these assets, Serena reportedly paid $2.4 million for a Palm Beach Gardens home in South Florida and sold her home in Bel-Air in 2019 for $12 million, after originally paying $6.62 million for it in 2006.