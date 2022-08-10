Serena Williams Will Retire With a Fortune — And a Business to Focus On

While we don’t know for sure when Williams will retire (she’s hinted 2022 could be it), Vogue released a snippet from its September 2022 issue revealing the tennis player is preparing “to say farewell to tennis on her own terms and in her own words.” Williams told Vogue, “It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine.” While she admitted that she isn’t ready for it to be over, she’s “ready for what’s next.”