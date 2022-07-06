Subway Is Changing Up Its Menu — And Giving Out Free Sandwiches on July 12

In honor of the dramatic change and to give Subway lovers a taste of what its new menu offers, Subway has decided to give away up to 1 million free 6-inch subs on July 12, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. That means all you need to do is show up to a local participating Subway location and order a six-inch sub from the Subway Series menu.