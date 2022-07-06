Subway Is Changing Up Its Menu — And Giving Out Free Sandwiches on July 12
Subway fans listen up. The decades-old fast food establishment recently announced that it has given its menu an upgrade. The new menu, titled “Subway Series,” is being called the “biggest menu change in Subway history,” and will feature four new categories of sub sandwiches, each containing three types of subs. In honor of the change, Subway will give away free 6-inch subs on July 12, 2022.
Here’s what you’ll need to do in order to get a free sandwich from Subway on July 12.
Want a free 6-inch sub from Subway? Here’s how to get it.
Subway’s latest menu upgrade, which contains subs that perfectly combine meat, cheese, vegetables, sauce, and freshly baked bread, is expected to make ordering food on the go even easier.
In honor of the dramatic change and to give Subway lovers a taste of what its new menu offers, Subway has decided to give away up to 1 million free 6-inch subs on July 12, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. That means all you need to do is show up to a local participating Subway location and order a six-inch sub from the Subway Series menu.
Here’s what you’ll find on the new Subway Series menu
The Subway Series menu is now available nationwide. According to a Subway press release, the new menu “builds on last summer’s Eat Fresh Refresh,” a campaign that introduced over 20 new ingredients to the Subway menu. As mentioned, it will contain four categories of sandwiches, each containing three subs.
Cheesesteaks
#1 The Philly, #2 The Outlaw™, and #3 The Monster™
Italianos
#4 Supreme Meats, #5 Bella Mozza, and #6 The Boss
Chicken
#7 The MexiCali, #8 The Great Garlic™, and #9 The Champ™
Clubs
#10 All-American Club®, #11 Subway Club®, and #12 Turkey Cali Club™
According to Subway, items on the Subway Series menu can be ordered by name or number rather than having guests choose their own ingredients and toppings. The fast-food giant says “each recipe is crafted to deliver maximum crave and highlight the brand’s refreshed ingredients in new and unexpected ways.”
Following the announcement, Subway President Trevor Haynes said, "The Subway Series is the most ambitious undertaking in company history, as we are changing the nearly 60-year-old blueprint that helped make Subway a global phenomenon.”
Will the new Subway Series menu be featured in all Subway locations?
Subway restaurants are owned and operated as franchisees. Although locations are independently owned, they all share a uniform menu. Of course, some locations may be able to offer more than others if they aren't being hindered by supply chain issues.
Also, it's worth noting that Subway will continue to offer its build your own menu. Customers will still be able to create their own sandwich using the ingredients and toppings of their choice if they’d prefer not to order from the Subway Series menu.