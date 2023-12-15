What Is 'Avatar' Star Sam Worthington's Net Worth?

Name Sam Worthington Net worth $30 million Sources of income Acting DOB August 2, 1976 Age 47 Gender Male Nationality United Kingdom, Australia Profession Actor

Australian actor Sam Worthington has an estimated net worth of $30 million as of December 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Worthington is perhaps best known for playing the role of Jake Sully in “Avatar” and his work in critically acclaimed films such as “Terminator Salvation," "Clash of the Titans," and the Australian drama, “Somersault.”

Career in acting

Worthington worked a series of odd jobs in construction after leaving school. Settled in Sydney, he landed a scholarship to the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA), while working as a bricklayer. Soon, one of Worthington's first acting roles came in the Australian dance film, "Bootmen." His next role came in 2003 in the low-budget Australian comedy film, "Gettin' Square." The film was nominated for several awards including the AFI Awards, Inside Film Awards, Australian Comedy Awards, and the Critics Circle Awards.

In 2004, he bagged one of his most critically acclaimed roles in the film "Somersault" for which he won the AFI Award for Best Lead Actor. He then gained popularity with his role in the popular television series "Love My Way" (2004). Worthington’s international career started in Hollywood with a role in the film "The Great Raid" (2005). He followed it up with roles in "Rogue" and "Terminator Salvation.”

Earnings from the “Avatar" franchise

Worthington's big break came with James Cameron’s sci-fi epic film, “Avatar” which was released in 2009. Worthington was completely unknown when he was cast and he had reportedly sold most of his belongings and was living in his car. However, he wasn’t the first choice for playing the character of Jake Sully. Cameron’s first choice was Matt Damon who was offered a deal that would earn him 10% of the film’s total box office gross. However, Damon turned down the role and missed out on the opportunity to earn over $300 million as "Avatar" went on to make over $2.73 billion to become the highest-grossing film in history.

On the other hand, Worthington, who was still a low profile at the time, may have not received the same deal as Damon. His salary for the film wasn’t disclosed. However, he reprised his role in the sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water” in 2022. As per a ScreenRant report, Worthington received the highest salary among the actors. He was paid a $10 million salary plus five percent of the box office gross which is estimated to have earned him at least $110 million.

Other ventures

Apart from acting, Worthington has lent his voice to various video game characters. He voiced Captain Alex Mason, the protagonist of the game "Call of Duty: Black Ops" followed by the character of Mason in the sequel games, "Call of Duty: Black Ops II" (2012) and "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" (2018).

Worthington along with his wife Lara Bingle bought an $8 million mansion in Los Angeles in 2018. They lived in the property for several years before listing it in 2020. They initially marked the price at $9.25 million but ultimately settled for a lower price of $8.2 million.

Worthington has been married to Australian actress Lara Bingle since 2014. They have two sons together, Rocket Zot, born in 2015, and Racer, born in 2016.

Sam Worthington's awards

2010 Saturn Award: Best Actor For “Avatar”

2010 AFI International Award: Best Actor For “Avatar”

2004 AFI Award: Best Actor in a Leading Role For “Somersault”

2010 Giffoni Award

