As Sam Asghari Files For Divorce From Britney Spears, Here's a Look His Net Worth and Their 'Ironclad' Prenup

Name Sam Asghari Net worth $5 million Salary $30,000 + Annual income $0.4 million Sources of income Business Ventures, Acting, Modeling DOB March 3, 1994 Age 29 years Gender Male Nationality Iranian-American Profession Model, Fitness Trainer, Actor

Also Read: $100 Million! How James Corden, Master of Self-Deprecating Humor, LoLed All The Way To The Bank

Iranian-American actor, model and fitness trainer Sam Asghari has an estimated net worth of $5 million, according to Yahoo Finance, as of 2023. He is most famous for his love affair with popular singer Britney Spears. Asghari, who has been married to Spears since June 2022, recently filed for divorce.

As per the petition, the date of separation for the couple is July 28, CNN reported.

Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Also Read: Hailey Bieber Has Her Finger In Too Many Pies and Her $25 Million Empire Is a Proof

Sam is the founder of “Asghari Fitness”, his personality training business that provides health and fitness programs to clients. He charges members $9 a week for his program, which offers a training program, a 7-day meal plan, video demonstrations, and shopping lists. There are around 25,000 people in the fitness program, and as of 2023, Asghari reportedly has an annual income of $0.4 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari)

Also Read: Salma Hayek's Net Worth Is Gasp-Worthy and It Has Nothing To Do With Her Billionaire Husband

Asghari famously appeared in Britney Spears's music video “Slumber Party”, where the two met for the first time as he was playing the character of Spears’s boyfriend. He has also worked in various music videos, such as “Fifth Harmony” and more. He also played the role of a Security Guard Russell in the TV drama “NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service”, which also made him popular.

More recently, he played a role in the film, “Unbelievable”, a sci-fi comedy alongside Snoop Dogg.

He has appeared in TV shows like “Black Monday”, “HBO’s Hacks”, and “The Family Business” and done shoots for magazines like “Muscle and Fitness” and "Felix Magazine".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FELIX MAGAZINE (@felixmagazine)

After Asghari filed for divorce, speculation was rife over his being entitled to a part of Spears’ massive $70 million fortune. However, Asghari had already addressed the concerns after their 2021 engagement, saying that the coupe has an “ironclad” prenup in place to protect their assets, Yahoo Finance reported.

After the news of their divorce, his spokesperson Brandon Cohen clarified that the Asghari won’t be challenging the prenup at all.

Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Asghari met Spears at the video shoot of her song “Slumber Party” in 2016. He played the character of Spears’ love interest in the video and the two had great chemistry and felt great connection with each other. Soon they were linked and he reportedly showed support to the singer in the conservatorship issue with her father.

At the New Year's party in 2017, the two publicly opened up about their relationship and in September 2021, Britney Spears declared her engagement to her boyfriend, Asghari. The couple reportedly got married in 2022, and Asghari has now filed for divorce in August 2023.

What is Sam Asghari’s net worth?

Sam Asghari’s net worth is estimated to be $5 million.

How much older is Britney Spears than Sam Asghari?

Asghari is 12 years younger than Britney Spears.

Is Sam Asghari a US citizen?

Sam Asghari holds dual citizenship in Iran and the United States.

Where did Britney Spears meet her husband Sam?

The pair first met at the shoot of Spears’s music video, “Slumber Party” in 2016 when Asghari co-starred with the singer.

More from MARKETREALIST

Pedro Pascal: The 'Game of Thrones' Star Who Now Rules TV Screens With a $10 Million Net Worth

As Eric Braeden Wins the Battle Against Cancer, Take a Look at His 60-Year Career and Net Worth