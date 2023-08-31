Name Robert Herjavec Net worth $300 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Business, Venture capitalism, Investments DOB September 17, 1962 Age 60 Gender Male Nationality Canada Profession Entrepreneur/Venture Capitalist

Canadian businessman, investor, and television personality Robert Herjavec has an estimated net worth of $300 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Herjavec is best known as an investor on TV series “Shark Tank” and the Canadian version of the show, “Dragon's Den”. Herjavec is a successful entrepreneur and venture capitalist who has several notable stories in entrepreneurship to his credit.

Robert Herjavec once worked as a newspaper vendor to support his family. Getty Images | Chris Weeks

Robert Herjavec immigrated to Canada from present-day Croatia and struggled to make a living in his initial years. Eventually, his family moved to Toronto, where Hervajec attended school. In 1984, Hervajec graduated from the University of Toronto and worked as a newspaper vendor to support his family. He soon found work in the film industry and later worked for a computer company, Logiquest. Herjavec left Logiquest in 1990 to establish his internet security company called BRAK Systems. Ten years later, he sold the company to AT&T Canada for over $30 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He then took a hiatus from entrepreneurial work and served as VP of Sales at Ramp Network.

Robert Herjavec immigrated to Canada from present-day Croatia. Getty Images | Frederick M. Brown

Herjavec then founded The Herjavec Group in 2003 which turned out to be his most successful venture. By 2020, it was one of the fastest-growing software companies in Canada and the country’s biggest provider of IT security services. In 2017, The Herjavec Group was reportedly generating $200 million in annual revenue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Herjavec (@robertherjavec)

Herjavec bought a $7 million mansion in 2000, with his then-wife Diane Plese. The property in The Birdle Path, Toronto was sold for $17.4 million. Before the sale, Hervajec bought another home for $14.6 million in Hidden Hills, California, in 2019. He listed this property for $17.25 million and ultimately sold it for $17 million in 2021. In the same year, Herjavec reportedly bought a 6,200-square-foot New York City condo in the One57 building for $34.5 million.

Herjavec is a car fanatic and has a multimillion-dollar car collection. Herjavec has an ultra-luxurious 2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe convertible, which comes at a price of almost half a million dollars according to hotcars.com. He further has a 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster, worth $275,000, and a Lamborghini Huracán Spyder worth about $275,000. He also paid about $1 million for his McLaren Senna, a limited-production mid-engined supercar. He owns a 2016 Aston Martin Vanquish Q, another supercar worth about $280,000.

He is also a big fan of Ferrari and owns several of them. Herjavec bought a Ferrari 458 Challenge for about $350,000. However, one of Herjavec’s favorite cars is the Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, a supercar with F1-inspired driving dynamics. The Berlinetta costs about $353,930 in the US, as per CarPrice.

Herjavec married Diane Plese in 1990 and the two stayed together for 24 years through Herjavec's entrepreneurial successes. The two had three children, a son and two daughters. They finalized their divorce in 2016. Plese reportedly received $25 million in divorce settlement, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Herjavec then participated in the 20th season of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2015 alongside Australian dancer, Kym Johnson. Herjavec later married Johnson and in 2017, the couple welcomed twins soon.

Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson attend the premiere of Disney Junior's "Mira, Royal Detective" at Walt Disney Studios Main Theater; Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Awards

2020 Winner Young Artist Award: Inspiration To Youth In Television

How old is Robert Herjavec?

Robert Herjavec is 60 years old.

What is Robert Herjavec’s net worth?

Robert Herjavec’s estimated net worth is $300 million as of 2023.

Did Robert leave his wife for Kym Johnson?

Robert Herjavec married Kym Johnson after his divorce from his ex-wife, Diane Plese.

How did Herjavec make his money?

Herjavec launched internet security provider, BRAK Systems which he sold for over $30 million to AT&T Canada. He then founded The Herjavec Group which generated over $200 million in revenue in 2017.

