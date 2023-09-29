Riz Ahmed Shines In 'Fingernails' Trailer, Here's A Look At His Net Worth

Name Riz Ahmed Net worth $3 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, Music DOB December 1, 1982 Age 40 years Gender Male Nationality United Kingdom-Pakistan Profession Actor, Singer, Rapper

Actor and rapper Riz Ahmed has an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Ahmed was born in Wembley, London. He grew up to be a multi-talented artist, singer, rapper, actor and activist. Ahmed rose to fame with his appearance in the 2014 film “Nightcrawler”. Before that, he had worked in independent films such as “Shifty”, “The Road to Guantanamo”, “Four Lions”, “Trishna”, and “The Reluctant Fundamentalist”.

Riz Ahmed at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

His most recent feature, “Fingernails”, the Apple TV+'s sci-fi film by Christos Nikou will get a limited theatrical release on October 27 and hit the streaming platform on November 3. The first trailer of the film recently dropped featuring Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed. The movie centers around Anna (Buckley), who works at an institute that uses controversial technology to evaluate romantic partnerships.

Ahmed has starred in several critically acclaimed films. His portfolio of films includes “The Road to Guantanamo”, “Shifty”, “Rage”, “Four Lions”, “Centurion”, “Black Gold”, and “Sound of Metal.”

He has also appeared in commercial films such as “Venom”, “Night Crawler”, and “Jason Bourne”. Ahmed has received several nominations for Best Actor at the British Independent Film Awards in 2008, 2010, and 2012. He has also released his studio album “Microscope” in 2011 as a rapper. By 2018, all of Ahmed’s movies had a collective collection of $2.4 billion at the worldwide box office, as per NMP Live.

Riz Ahmed is married to author Fatima Farheen Mirza. Mirza is the author of The New York Times bestselling book, “A Place For Us”. Ahmed revealed to BuzzFeed that the two met in a café and soon became friends before dating. The couple reportedly had a private wedding which was kept under wraps for a long time.

Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Chris Pizzello

2022 Oscar: Best Live Action Short Film For “The Long Goodbye”

2017 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie For “The Night Of”

2023 Excellence Award: Mogul Mowgli (2020)

2021 ALFS Award London Critics Circle Film Awards: British/Irish Actor of the Year For “Sound of Metal”

2021 Gotham Independent Film Award: Best Actor For “Sound of Metal”

2021 British Independent Film Award: Best British Short For “The Long Goodbye”

2021 Richard Harris Award: Riz Ahmed in “Sound of Metal”

2021 OFCC Award: Best Actor For “Sound of Metal”

2021 SDFCS Award: Best Actor For “Sound of Metal”

2021 HFCS Award: Best Actor: Sound of Metal “Sound of Metal”

2021 COFCA Award: Best Actor For “Sound of Metal”

2021 NDFS Award: Best Actor For “Sound of Metal”

2021 KCFCC Award: Best Actor For “Sound of Metal”

2021 Independent Spirit Award: Best Male Lead For “Sound of Metal”

How old is Riz Ahmed?

Riz Ahmed is 40 years old.

Does Riz Ahmed have a wife?

Riz Ahmed is married to Fatima Farheen Mirza.

What is Riz Ahmed's real name?

His full name is Rizwan Ahmed.

What is Riz Ahmed’s net worth?

Riz Ahmed has an estimated net worth of$3 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

