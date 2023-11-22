What Is Emmy-Winning Actor Richard Jenkin's Net Worth?

Name Richard Jenkins Net Worth $8 Million Gender Male Date of Birth May 4, 1947 Age 76 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

Emmy-winning, Oscar-nominated actor Richard Jenkins is known for his projects like "The Visitor", "Step Brothers", "And The Shape of Water." He is a phenomenal actor with more than 100 acting credits to his name. He has been working in the industry for more than five decades now and has done amazing work since the 70s. He is also known for appearing in films like The Brothers, Jack Reacher, and more. The actor started in theatre and steadily gained success. As of 2023, Richard Jenkins' net worth is close to $9 million.

The primary source of his income is acting. He has worked in more than 100 films throughout his career.

Richard Jenkins lives in Rhode Island where he owns several properties. He also has a collection of luxury cars including a Mercedes, Ford, Chevrolet, and more.

Richard Jenkins was born on May 4, 1947, in DeKalb, Illinois to homemaker Mary Elizabeth Wheeler and dentist Dale Stevens Jenkins. Jenkins always wanted to become an actor and pursued his dream after working as a truck driver for some time. After moving to Rhode Island, he began working with Providence's Trinity Repertory Company. He later made his TV debut on "Great Performances" in 1974.

From 2001 to 2005, he played Nathaniel Fisher on the HBO series "Six Feet Under." The series aired for 5 seasons and earned a Golden Globe for Television series. He was also seen in projects like "The Man Who Wasn't There", "Stealing Harvard", "Cheaper by the Dozen", "Changing Lanes", "Shall We Dance?", "Intolerable Cruelty", "Fun with Dick and Jane", "Rumor Has It…", "North Country."

Jenkins has also been part of famous movies like, "Norman", "Eat Pray to Love", "Let Me In", "Friends with Benefits", "The Rum Diary", "Hall Pass", "The Cabin in the Woods", " Jack Reacher", "A.C.O.D." From 2016 to 2019, he was seen as Steven Frost on the Epix series "Berlin Station." He was also seen in the movie "Kong: Skull Island" and in the Netflix anthology series "Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," which got him another second Golden Globe nomination.

Richard was married to choreographer Sharon R. Friedrick on August 23, 1969. The two were honored with the Trinity Repertory Company Pell Award for Lifetime Achievement. The couple has two children, daughter Sarah and son Andrew.

Richard has earned two Oscar nominations and the Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for "The Shape of Water." He also earned nominations for the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA, Boston Society of Film Critics Awards, Breckenridge Festival of Film, Critics Choice Awards, Chicago Film Critics Association Awards, Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards. He has also won an award from the Ghent International Film Festival. He has also received a Saturn Award nomination and has won a Chlotrudis Award for Best Actor for "The Visitor."

What is Richard Jenkins famous for?

He is known for movies like, "The Shape of Water", and series like, "Six Feet Under."

Did Richard Jenkin's play Dahmer's dad in the Netflix series?

Yes, Richard Jenkins was seen as Jeffrey Dahmer's dad in the Netflix series "Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."

