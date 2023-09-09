Name Richard Gere Net worth $120 million Sources of Income Acting DOB 31 August 1949 Age 74 years Gender Male Nationality American Profession Actor

American actor Richard Gere with a career that includes hit romcoms and action movies alike, has an estimated net worth of $120 million as of 2023 according to Celebrity Net Worth. Gere is best known for his role in films like "Pretty Woman", "An Officer and a Gentleman", and "Chicago." After dropping out of college to pursue acting, Gere appeared in plays such as the musical "Grease" and "Taming of the Shrew." On the silver screen, he made a mark with 1977's "Mr. Goodbar" and later gained fame with "American Gigolo." He has received nominations for the Golden Globe and SAG Awards and is an active philanthropist.

Also Read: Turning Down 'Avatar' Cost Matt Damon a Whopping $250 Million; Here's His Net Worth Today

Richard Gere | Getty Images

What are Richard Gere’s sources of income?

Gere's main source of income has always been his acting career, and he has consistently earned an average of $10 million to $12 million per movie. Although he started off with $300,000 for "Pretty Woman," Gere pocketed a salary of $15 million for the film "The Mothman Prophecies" in 2002, and received the same amount for his work in the film "Unfaithful," according to Celebrity Net Worth. For the film "Runaway Bride" Gere was paid about $12 million while for “Intersection” he was paid $7 million.

Also Read: What Is Supermodel Christy Turlington's Net Worth?

Gere's real estate assets

As for investments and properties, Gere bought a $6.9 million, 6-acre bay-facing home in Sag Harbor, NY called Strongheart Manor in 2005. He undertook extensive renovations at the property, listed it for sale in 2013 for $70 million, but sold it for $36.5 million to TV host Matt Lauer, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Also Read: What Is Mariah Carey's Net Worth in 2023?

Since then, Gere’s primary residence had been a 50+ acre compound estate in Pound Ridge, New York which he bought in 1987 for $1.5 million. He finally listed the estate for sale in 2022 for a whopping $28 million, before selling it for $24.15 million.

Richard and his wife Silva also bought a $10.5 million 35-acre estate in the New York town of North Salem, and he also owns an apartment in New York City.

Personal Life

Gere was briefly married to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991-1995. He was then in a relationship with Penelope Milford from 1971-1978. Later in 2002, Gere married model and actress Cary Lowell with whom he has a son, Homer James Jigme Gere. The couple divorced in 2013, in a highly contested court proceeding which was settled in October 2016. Following the divorce, Gere married Spanish activist Alejandra Silva in 2018 and the two welcomed a baby boy in 2019.

Richard Gere, 73, and wife Alejandra Silva, 39, make rare red carpet appearance https://t.co/w0KkhfnMtm pic.twitter.com/AlKmgcOwT6 — Page Six (@PageSix) January 18, 2023

Awards and recognition

His accolades include,

2015 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival: Special Prize for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema

2003 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical for “Chicago”

2013 Global Nonviolent Film Festival: Jury Prize Best Lead Actor for “Arbitrage”

2012 Hollywood Film Awards: Lifetime Achievement Award

2007 Hollywood Film Award: Actor of the Year

2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture for “Chicago”

2008 Film Independent Spirit Awards: Robert Altman Award for “I'm Not There”

2007 Winner Donostia Lifetime Achievement Award

FAQs

How old is Richard Gere?

Richard Gere is 74 years old.

How old is Richard Gere's new wife?

Richard Gere's current wife Alejandra Silva is much younger than him as she celebrated he 40th birthday this year in 2023.

How many biological children does Richard Gere have?

Richard Gere has three Children with different wives.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is 'Arya Stark' Maisie Williams' Net Worth in 2023?

Here Are the 10 Richest Self-Published Authors of All Time