English actor Rachel Weisz is known for spectacular performances and winning several awards including an Academy Award, and a Golden Globe. Some of Weisz's best works include the role of Tessa Quale in "The Constant Gardener" and the female lead in the movie "The Mummy," where she was seen opposite Brendan Fraser. As of 2023, Weisz's net worth is estimated to be $40 million.

Weisz's first-ever project was the television film "Advocates II." She soon started getting more roles in television including "Twilight of the Gods," as well as BBC's "Scarlet and Black." She was also part of the two-hour-long television film called "Dirty Something."

The actress then bagged "The Mummy," which went on to do well at the box office. She later reprised her role in the sequel of the movie which was also a BO success. The movie, which was made on a budget of $100 million, brought in $435 million.

These back-to-back successes catapulted Weisz to the spotlight and she soon appeared in several projects including, "Enemy at the Gates," "About a Boy," "The Shape of Things," and "Beautiful Creatures." After several great performances, she portrayed an activist in "The Constant Gardener," a role that would earn her the Academy Award.

Since the early 2000s, she has shifted her focus toward independent films and stage work. She appeared in movies like "The Deep Blue Sea," and "The Whistleblower," while also appearing in bigger projects like "The Bourne Legacy." Some of Weisz's independent films are "The Favourite," and "The Lobster." Weisz has her own production house called LC6 Productions.

Weisz and her husband Craig bought a home in Brooklyn for $6.75 million. The house which was partially burned in 2016 was renovated by the couple. The two also own another property in Soho and had a house in East Village, which they sold for $6 million in 2019.

Weisz was born on March 7, 1970, in Westminster, London. She was raised in a Jewish household and was encouraged to pursue her passion at a very young age. She started modeling when she was 14 and later made her way into the acting world. After graduating from secondary school, she attended Trinity Hall, Cambridge.

Weisz was previously engaged to filmmaker Darren Aronofsky and the couple have a son together. However, the two parted ways and she soon started dating her friend, and fellow actor Daniel Craig. The two got married in 2011 and welcomed their child soon afterward. She now holds a dual British-American citizenship.

Weisz has received numerous accolades throughout her illustrious career. Notable among these is her Academy Award win in 2006 for "The Constant Gardener," while her performance in "The Favourite" earned her another nomination in 2019. She also claimed victory at the BAFTA Awards in 2019 for "The Favourite" and previously in 2005 for "The Constant Gardener." Weisz's talent has been recognized by various prestigious institutions, including the Golden Globes (2006), the Florida Film Critics Circle Awards (2018), and the Gotham Awards (2018). Her extensive list of honors also includes nominations and wins from the Critics Choice Awards, Blockbuster Entertainment Awards, and accolades from film festivals like Berlin International Film Festival.

