Daniel Craig is a celebrated English actor best known for his captivating portrayal of James Bond in the iconic spy film franchise. Craig's journey from modest beginnings to international stardom is a tale of talent, perseverance, and financial success. The acclaimed actor has an estimated net worth of $160 million through his illustrious career in film and theater, per CelebrityNetWorth.

The Bond Phenomenon Daniel Craig's primary source of income is his acting career, particularly his role as James Bond. His charismatic, gritty, and captivating portrayal of the iconic spy in "Casino Royale" (2006) transformed Craig into a global sensation. Craig continued to headline four more Bond films, including "Quantum of Solace" (2008), "Skyfall" (2012), "Spectre" (2015), and "No Time to Die" (2020). While James Bond brought him international recognition, Daniel Craig's acting prowess extends far beyond the world of espionage.

Daniel Craig has taken on a wide range of roles in various genres. Some notable projects include "Layer Cake," "Road to Perdition," "Sylvia," "Defiance," "Cowboys & Aliens," and "Knives Out" (2019). In addition to his film career, Craig has remained active in theater productions. He graced Broadway stages with performances in "A Steady Rain" alongside Hugh Jackman and "Betrayal" with his wife, Rachel Weisz. He also took on the role of Iago in an Off-Broadway production of "Othello."

Daniel Craig's salary

Daniel Craig's salary for his iconic portrayal of James Bond in each film reflects not only the evolution of his career but also the immense success of the Bond franchise. It all began with "Casino Royale" in 2006 when he earned $3.2 million for stepping into the role of the suave spy. The success of this film, which grossed over $500 million worldwide, was a turning point in his career. As his popularity as Bond soared, so did his earnings. In "Quantum of Solace" (2008), his paycheck increased to $7.2 million.

However, it was in "Skyfall" (2012) that his financial success reached new heights, with a base salary of $20 million coupled with $3 million in bonuses. "Spectre" (2015) continued the trend with a staggering $30 million, of which $25 million was the base amount. Craig's final Bond film, "No Time to Die" (2020), earned him $25 million as a base salary. These films collectively earned a staggering $3.5 billion globally, significantly contributing to his net worth.

While Daniel Craig is primarily known for his acting career, he has not ventured extensively into business endeavors outside of the entertainment industry. His financial success is primarily driven by his roles in films and theater productions.

Apart from his impressive net worth, Daniel Craig has invested in real estate. He resides in a two-floor penthouse in New York's TriBeCa neighborhood, featuring one bedroom, two bathrooms, and three terraces. Additionally, he owns a two-floor flat near London's Regent's Park. These properties add to his total assets.

Daniel Craig's personal life has seen its share of romantic and family moments. He was previously married to actress Fiona Loudon from 1992 to 1994, and they have a daughter named Ella. After his divorce, Craig was romantically linked to German actress Heike Makatsch and film producer Satsuki Mitchell. In June 2011, Craig married actress Rachel Weisz, and the couple has a daughter together, born in 2018. Despite their high-profile careers, Craig and Weisz have managed to keep their family life relatively private.

Throughout his career, Daniel Craig has received critical acclaim for his acting talents. Daniel Craig has been nominated 73 times for his various roles and he has won 23 awards in various categories. For his recent movie "Knives Out" (2019), and its sequel "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" (2022), Daniel Craig earned two nominations for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. He has also been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021 and was honored with a CMG in the 2022 New Year's Honours by Queen Elizabeth II.

Is Daniel Craig still playing James Bond?

No, Daniel Craig confirmed that "No Time to Die" (2020) would be his last film as James Bond.

What is Daniel Craig's most successful James Bond film?

"Skyfall" (2012) is considered one of the most successful James Bond films in terms of both critical acclaim and box office earnings.

Who is Daniel Craig's wife?

Daniel Craig is married to actress Rachel Weisz.

