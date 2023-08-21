Name Dana Elaine Owens, known as Queen Latifah Net Worth $85 million Salary Varied across different projects and ventures Sources of Income Music, Acting, Endorsements, Business Ventures Gender Female DOB March 18, 1970 Age 53 Nationality American Profession Singer, Rapper, Actress, Model, Producer, Hostess

Queen Latifah, a versatile American icon, has etched her name in the entertainment industry as a singer, rapper, actress, model, television producer, and more. As mentioned by Celebrity Net Worth, with an impressive net worth of $70 million, she stands as a true example of talent, hard work, and versatility.

Image Source: GettyImages/Victor Boyko

Born Dana Elaine Owens on March 18, 1970, in Newark, New Jersey, Queen Latifah has built a remarkable career that spans music, film, and television. Her astounding net worth is a reflection of her diverse talents and successful ventures in multiple industries.

Music Career: Queen Latifah embarked on her journey in the late '80s as a rapper and songwriter. Her debut album "All Hail the Queen" released in 1989 marked the beginning of her music career. She transitioned between hip-hop, soul, and jazz, releasing albums that garnered significant attention and commercial success.

Acting Career: Queen Latifah's acting prowess has graced both the big and small screens. Her roles in movies like "Chicago," "Set It Off," "Hairspray," and "Girls Trip" have showcased her versatility and earned her critical acclaim and recognition.

Television: From starring in the hit sitcom "Living Single" to hosting her own talk show, Queen Latifah has left an indelible mark on television. Her various television projects have contributed to her income and popularity.

Endorsements and Business Ventures: Beyond entertainment, Queen Latifah's entrepreneurial spirit has led her to endorse brands like CoverGirl, Pizza Hut, and Jenny Craig. She also has her own line of cosmetics and perfumes for women of color, along with a successful real estate development firm.

2005 $10 million 2010 $10 million 2015 $10 million 2020 $15 million

In addition to her impressive net worth, Queen Latifah's assets include her various properties, such as her former New Jersey estate and homes in Beverly Hills, California. Her real estate development firm's affordable $14 million housing project in Newark, New Jersey, also adds to her assets.

Queen Latifah's journey to success has been accompanied by personal challenges and triumphs. She faced the tragic loss of her older brother and grappled with periods of depression and substance abuse. Her journey toward self-discovery and resilience has been an inspiration to many.

Queen Latifah's contributions to music, film, and television have earned her a plethora of awards, including three SAG Awards, a Golden Globe, two NAACP Image Awards, a Grammy Award, and an Emmy Award. She has also been nominated for an Oscar and numerous Grammy Awards.

Is Queen Latifah still active in the entertainment industry?

Yes, Queen Latifah continues to be active in the entertainment industry, working on various projects in music, film, and television.

What is Queen Latifah's most notable achievement?

Among her many achievements, Queen Latifah's Academy Award-nominated role in the musical film "Chicago" stands out as a significant milestone in her acting career.

What is Queen Latifah's contribution to philanthropy?

Queen Latifah's real estate development firm's affordable housing project in Newark, New Jersey, exemplifies her commitment to giving back to her community.

What is Queen Latifah's latest project?

Queen Latifah is involved in various projects, including her role in the television series "The Equalizer."

