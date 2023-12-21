What Is Turkish ‘Prince of Pop’ Tarkan's Net Worth?

Name Tarkan Net Worth $20 Million Gender Male DOB Oct 17, 1972 Age 51 Nationality Turkey Profession Singer, Musician, Singer-songwriter, Record Producer

Turkish pop singer Tarkan has built a net worth of $20 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Growing up in Turkey, he earned the title "Prince of Pop" following his contributions to pop, adult contemporary, folk-pop, pop-rock, and dance-pop music styles. Tarkan, often likened to Elvis Presley for his impact on Turkey, has sold around 30 million albums and singles globally. His music is produced under his company, HITT Music. With eight studio albums, Tarkan achieved numerous #1 singles in Turkey, garnering awards such as the 1999 World Music Award for Best Selling Middle Eastern Artist.

HITT Production

HITT Production, also known as HITT Müzik & Prodüksiyon, is a Turkish record label and production company founded by pop singer Tarkan in 1997. Based in Levent, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, it serves as Tarkan's record label, producing his recent Turkish album, "Dudu." Additionally, the company has worked on projects such as Nazan Öncel's Yan Yana Fotoğraf Çektirelim.

Beyond its role as a record label, HITT Production operates as a production company, organizing video shoots, filming advertisements, and coordinating concerts etc. In 2007, the company arranged the Harbiye Açıkhava Tiyatrosu (Harbiye Open-Air Theatre) concert series, featuring performances by various celebrities, including Ajda Pekkan, Sibel Can, İbrahim Tatlıses, Levent Yüksel, Özcan Deniz, Serdar Ortaç, Ebru Gündeş, the rock band Duman, and the globally renowned Latin guitarist José Feliciano. As part of the event, notable Turkish rock stars like Demir Demirkan, Pamela Spence, and Hayko Cepkin showcased rock musicals.

How many albums has Tarkan sold?

Tarkan has released several platinum-selling albums during his career, with an estimated 30 million albums and singles sold, per Discogs.

Tarkan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Pınar Dilek, on April 29, 2016. They first crossed paths in 2011 after one of Tarkan's concerts in Germany. Interestingly, Dilek had been a fan of Tarkan well before they formally met. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Liya, on July 12, 2018.

In 1999, at the World Music Awards in Monaco, Tarkan received recognition as the Best Selling Middle Eastern Artist. The same year, at the Record Fair Midem in Cannes, his pop single "Şımarık" was honored as the Best Selling Pop Single. In 2004, Tarkan's song "Dudu" earned him the prestigious "Song of the Year" title at The Pud Award in Russia.

Is Tarkan married?

On 29 April 2016, Tarkan married his long-time girlfriend, Pınar Dilek.

What is Tarkan famous for?

Tarkan is famous for the song "Simarik" from ''Olurum Sana'' which became popular in several countries.

Does Tarkan have a child?

Yes, Tarkan welcomed a daughter named Liya with his wife, Pınar Dilek on July 12, 2018.

