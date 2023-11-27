What Is The Highest-Paid College Football Coach Nick Saban's Net Worth?

Name Nick Saban Net worth $70 million Salary $11.7 million Annual income N/A Sources of income Football coaching DOB 31 October 1951 Age 72 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Football coach

Legendary college football head coach Nick Saban has an estimated net worth of $70 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Saban is the highest-paid college football coach in the world, which matches his reputation and legacy. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools, one of only two coaches to do so in their coaching career. He won one with LSU and the other six with Alabama.

Nick Saban celebrates with the BCS National Championship trophy | Getty Images | Photo by Streeter Lecka

Career in Coaching

Nick Saban began as an assistant coach for several universities, including Syracuse University, West Virginia University, Ohio State University, the Naval Academy, and Michigan State University. He then became the head coach for University of Toledo in 1989, and the team lost only two games in the 1990 season. In 1995, he became the new head coach for Michigan State University, and then moved to LSU. During his five years coaching the team, he led them to a BCS National Championship.

Nick Saban of the Michigan State Spartans during a game | Getty Images | Photo by Tom Pidgeon

In 2004, Saban became the head coach for the Miami Dolphins NFL team. However, it was shortlived after a poor performance of the team in two seasons. He was then considered for Alabama State University's head coach position, and he soon returned to college football.

He began his tenure as head coach of the Crimson Tide in 2007 and led the team to a perfect second season with a 12-0 win record. They made it to the SEC Championship game, and Nick won a number of Coach of the Year awards. The team finished the season undefeated in 2010, and won the national championship as well. They followed it up in 2012 and 2013, winning back-to-back national championships. Over the next couple years, they won several additional championship titles and in 2017, Saban won his first Sugar Bowl title.

Nick Saban celebrates after defeating the Spartans 38 to 0 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl | Getty Images | Photo by Tom Pennington

After the team failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2019, they made a comeback in 2020 and won 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship for the University's 18th National Championship. With this Saban won his seventh overall National Title and sixth with Alabama, surpassing Paul Bryant for most titles in history as a coach.

Nick Saban celebrates with the Allstate BCS National Championship trophy | Getty Images | Photo by Ronald Martinez

Earnings and Contracts

In June 2014, Saban signed a historic contract extension with Alabama to stay with them through 2022. The deal was worth $55.2 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The contract also had a clause that allowed him to stay on the hook for $23 million even if he gets fired at some point. With this, his base salary over the eight seasons averaged $6.9 million.

In 2017, Saban earned a salary of $11.5 million, combined with bonuses, which made him the highest paid coach in college football. In 2021 he signed a new 8-year contract with Alabama worth $70.6 million, which got his base salary up to $8.8 million.

Later in 2022, he signed another extension in top of the 2021 contract. The new extension increased the value of his contract to a whopping $93.6 million. This made his average annual salary about $11.7 million, according to Bleacher Report.

Saban bought a $2.9 million home in Tuscaloosa in 2007, along with his wife Terry. He sold the 8,700-square-foot property to the Crimson Tide Foundation for $3.1 million in 2013. This was a part of Saban's deal with the university, which paid the taxes and fees, as he continued to live in the property even after selling it, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Saban also purchased a property on Lake Burton in the North Georgia Mountains. With 9,600-square-feet of living space and 1.7 acres of land, the property sits right on the water, with over 700 feet of lake frontage. Saban sold the home through an auction in 2013, for just under $11 million. In 2023, he further purchased a $17.5 million beachfront home on Jupiter Island in Florida with 6,200-square-foot of living space.

Nick Saban married Terry Saban in 1971, and they have been married for over 50 years. The couple has two children, Nicholas and Kristen.

Nick Saban celebrates with his wife after the win over the Oklahoma Sooners | Getty Images | Photo by Streeter Lecka

7 National Championships

10 SEC

1 MAC

11 SEC Western Division

2003 Paul "Bear" Bryant Award

2020 Paul "Bear" Bryant Award

2008 Walter Camp Coach of the Year

2018 Walter Camp Coach of the Year

2016 George Munger Award

2014 Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year

2003 AP College Football Coach of the Year

2008 AP College Football Coach of the Year

2003 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year

2008 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year

2008 Home Depot Coach of the Year

2008 Sporting News Coach of the Year

2008 Liberty Mutual Coach of the Year

2009 Bobby Bowden Coach of the Year

2011 Bobby Bowden Coach of the Year

2012 Bobby Bowden Coach of the Year

2003 SEC Coach of the Year

2008 SEC Coach of the Year

2009 SEC Coach of the Year

2016 SEC Coach of the Year

2020 SEC Coach of the Year

How old is Nick Saban?

Nick Saban is 72 years old.

Who is Nick Saban's wife?

Nick Saban has been married to Terry Saban since 1971.

What is Nick Saban’s net worth?

Nick Saban has an estimated net worth of $70 million as of August.

