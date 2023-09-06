Name Neil Patrick Harris Net worth $50 million Salary $225,000 Sources of income Acting, production DOB 15 June 1973 Age 50 years Gender Male Nationality American Profession Actor, director, producer, voice actor

Actor, producer, singer, and director, whose fame skyrocketed after the show "How I Met Your Mother," Neil Patrick Harris has an estimated net worth of $50 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Harris entered showbiz early as a child actor in projects like "Clara's Heart", "Too Good to Be True", and "Purple People Eater." However, his big break was the titular role of a teenage genius doctor, on the show "Doogie Howser, M.D." In 2005, he bagged the role of Barney Stinson on “How I Met Your Mother,” and later lent his voice to animated films, series, and even video games such as “Spiderman”.

Also Read: What Is ‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore’s Net Worth?

Neil Patrick Harris as the host of Spike TV's "2010 Video Game Awards" | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Harris also hosted award ceremonies, including the Tony Awards and the Emmy Awards, and recently reprised his role as Barney Stinson on the mid-season finale of the Hulu original spinoff series “How I Met Your Father.” Other than that he starred in Netflix shows "A Series of Unfortunate Events" and "Uncoupled," after the success of "How I Met Your Mother."

What are Neil Patrick Harris' sources of income?

Also Read: What Is 'This Is Us' Sensation Justin Hartley's Net Worth?

Harris' roles in TV shows and web series remain his primary source of income. Apart from that public appearances, and acting gigs in feature films as well as voice roles in animated films, have added to his net worth.

Neil Patric Harris' Salary

Also Read: What Is Brazilian Billionaire Silvio Santos' Net Worth?

While Harris hasn't publicly discussed his salary for projects, Celebrity Net Worth has reported that Harris commands a paycheck of $225,000 per episode. This was the amount that he charged for "How I Met Your Mother" at the peak of its popularity, after charging $150,000 an episode up until 2010. It has been further reported that Harris was paid $15,000 for hosting the Oscars.

Harris' real estate assets

Coming to personal assets, Harris and his husband David Burtka bought a $3.6 million 8,000 square-foot townhome in Harlem in 2013. They also owned a home in Sherman Oaks, California which they sold for $3 million in 2014. They spent on a massive renovation for the home in Harlem, where the couple lived till they sold it for $7.1 million in 2022, as per Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, they also paid $5.5 million for a 13.5-acre property in East Hampton, NY.

Personal life

Harris has been in a relationship with actor David Burtka since 2004 but kept the relationship private since he publicly came out as gay in an interview with PEOPLE in 2006. In 2010, the couple had twins, Gideon Scott Burtka-Harris and Harper Grace Burtka-Harris via surrogacy, and got married in 2014, after the Marriage Equality Act was passed. Harris also became the first openly gay man to host the Academy Awards.

Neil Patrick Harris, Gideon Scott Burtka-Harris, Harper Grace Burtka-Harris, and David Burtka at the 2017 Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Window Unveiling And Light Show | Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

Awards and recognition

The awards and accolades that Harris has achieved include,

2014 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Special Class Program

2013 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Special Class Programs

2012 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Special Class Programs

2010 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for “Glee”

2010 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Special Class Programs

2009 Gold Derby TV Award: Comedy Supporting Actor for “How I Met Your Mother”

2008 Gold Derby TV Award: Comedy Supporting Actor for “How I Met Your Mother”

2007 Gold Derby TV Award: Comedy Supporting Actor for “How I Met Your Mother”

2015 Dorian Award: TV Musical Performance of the Year for "Sugar Daddy"

2012 People's Choice Award: Favorite TV Comedy Actor

2011 People's Choice Award: Favorite TV Comedy Actor

1990 People's Choice Award: Favorite Male Performer in a New TV Series

2011 Star on the Walk of Fame: Television

1992 Young Artist Award: Best Young Actor Starring in a Television Series for “Doogie Howser, M.D.”

1991 Young Artist Award: Best Young Actor Starring in a Television Series for “Doogie Howser, M.D.”

Neil Patrick Harris in Doogie Howser, M.D. (1989)

1990 Young Artist Award: Best Young Actor Starring in a Television Series for “Doogie Howser, M.D.”

FAQs

How old is Neil Patrick Harris?

Neil Patrick Harris is 50 years old.

When did Neil Harris come out?

Neil Patrick Harris publicly came out as gay in 2006.

Who is Neil Patrick Harris's husband?

Actor David Burtka is the husband of Neil Patrick Harris and the two have been married since 2014.

Is Neil Patrick Harris the biological father of his twins?

Neil Patrick Harris is the biological father of one of his fraternal twins, while Burtka is of the other.

More from MARKETREALIST

Gypsy King Tyson Fury Has Won Personal Battles to Clinch Success in Boxing; Here's His Net Worth

What is Prince William's Net Worth?