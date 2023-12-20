Name Nancy Ajram Net worth $60 million Annual income $6 to $15 million Sources of income Music, Acting, Endorsements DOB 16 May 1983 Age 40 Gender Female Nationality Lebanon Profession Pop Singer, Actor, TV personality

Nancy Ajram at the World Music Awards 2008 | Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

Multi-Platinum-selling Lebanese pop singer Nancy Ajram has an estimated net worth of $60 million as of December 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Ajram is a pop icon in the Middle East and has been featured on the Most Powerful Arabs list several times. She is also a famous TV personality and has been named one of the most influential Arabs by Newsweek, per Arab News.

Career in music

Born in Achrafieh, Beirut, Ajram started to perform as a child with the support of her father. In her teenage years, she participated in talent shows and competitions, and in 1998, she won a gold medal in the Lebanese competition, “Layali Lobnan,” which marked the beginning of her professional singing career. She released her debut studio album at the young age of 15.

Her breakthrough came in 2002 with the release of her third studio album, “Ya Salam,” which featured some of her biggest hits such as “Akhasmak Ah” and “Lawn Oyounak.” The album topped the charts in Lebanon, Egypt, and other Arab countries.

Nancy Ajram at the World Music Awards 2008 | Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

She then collaborated with producer Jiji Lamara on the smash hit, "Akhasmak Ah." Her third and fourth studio albums, “Ya Salam” and “Ah W Noss” released in 2003 and 2004 respectively. Both the albums reached #1 in Egypt, UAE, Lebanon, Qatar, Algeria, Morocco, Rotana, Tunisia, Jordan, and Bahrain.

Her seventh album “Betfakar Fi Eih” also reached #1 in all those countries in 2008. Ajram went on to release 12 studio albums, four live albums, one compilation album, and 51 singles.

Brand Endorsements and Earnings

As per NCESC, Ajram is estimated to earn between $6 and $15 million per year, from her music shows, endorsements, and other brand partnerships. Ajram also ventured into acting and hosting TV shows. She is one of the most popular television personalities in the Middle East.

She has endorsed various products and brands and has served as a Coca-Cola spokesperson in the Middle East. Apart from that, she has also worked in commercials for Sony Ericsson and Damas Jewelry.

Ajram married dentist Fadi El Hachem in 2008 in Cyprus. The couple have three children and their first daughter, Mila, is named after Hollywood actress Milla Jovovich.

The celebrity couple has been involved in a highly publicized murder case in the past three years. In 2020, Ajram’s husband shot and killed a man in their villa, claiming self-defense. The victim’s family claimed that the Syrian refugee worked for the family and accused Hachem of murder. After three years of legal battle, a court finally acquitted Hachem in 2023.

2008 World Music Award for “Betfakkar Fi Eih”

2012 World Music Award: World's Best-Selling Middle Eastern Artist for “Nancy 7”

2014 World Music Award as the best-selling Middle Eastern artist “For Nancy 8”

How many kids does Nancy Ajram have?

Nancy Ajram has three kids with her husband Dr Fadi El Hachem.

How many songs does Nancy Ajram have?

Nancy Ajram has released 12 studio albums, four live albums, one compilation album, and 51 singles.

Who is Nancy Ajram's husband?

Nancy Ajram has been married to dentist Dr. Fadi El Hachem since 2008.

Does Nancy Ajram live in Egypt?

Despite her extensive activity in Egypt, Nancy Ajram had stated that she would not look for a residence in the country.

Where did Nancy Ajram get married?

Nancy Ajram and Dr Fadi el Hachem tied the knot in a civil marriage ceremony in 2008 in Cyprus.

What is Nancy Ajram’s net worth?

Nancy Ajram has an estimated net worth of $60 million as of December 2023.