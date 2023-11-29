What Is Canadian Record Producer Murda Beatz's Net Worth?

Name Murda Beatz (Shane Lee Lindstrom) Net worth $8 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music DOB February 11, 1994 Age 29 years Gender Male Nationality Canada Profession Music Producer, DJ, Songwriter

Canadian record producer, DJ and songwriter Murda Beatz aka Shane Lee Lindstrom has an estimated net worth of $8 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Beatz is best known for his chart-topping single “Nice for What”, featuring Drake and his Grammy-nominated album, “Views”. Beatz has worked with several big names in the industry including Drake, French Montana, Gucci Mane, and Travis Scott to create several platinum-certified tracks.

Murda Beatz at the 2018 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

Career in Music

Beatz started by self-learning production techniques using music-producing software like FL Studio. He started selling beats on YouTube and made decent money. This allowed him to buy more equipment and get serious about music production. He sold his rock equipment to buy music production gear, as per Mens Health.

He soon began pursuing rappers with his material and reached out to the Migos before their fame. His first mixtape “Keep God First” was released in 2016 featuring guest spots from rappers like Playboi Carti, Offset, and 2 Chainz.

Beatz then went on to collaborate with several other artists and big names in the industry. His next mixtape “Bless Yo Trap” with Smokepurpp released in 2018 and it reached #17 on the US Rap chart and #22 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

He then produced the single "Nice for What" in collaboration with Drake. The track reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 in the US, Canada, and Australia, and spent a record-breaking eight weeks at No. 1. It also reached five times platinum status.

His single "Fefe" with 6ix9ine featuring Nicki Minaj reached No. 3 and debuted at No. 3 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. It also got a strong start on radio, as it debuted at No. 36 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

Beatz went on to collaborate with several artists, Gucci Mane, Ty Dolla Sign, Trey Songz, Jhene Aiko, Lil Wayne, Quavo, Travis Scott, G-Eazy, Snoop Dogg, and Cardi B, among others. His singles ‘Butterfly Effect’ with rapper Travis Scott, ‘Back on Road,’ with rapper Gucci Mane, and ‘Motorsport’ ft Migos, all achieved platinum certification.

In 2019, Beatz dropped a single ‘Shopping Spree’ featuring Lil Pump and Sheck Wes and his song ‘Motorsport’ with Migos, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B was certified triple-platinum.

Jewelry Collection

Beatz has an extensive collection of jewelry. In an interview with GQ, he showed off some of his most expensive pieces which included a gold bracelet worth $10,000 and a rose gold ring worth $10,000. He also owns a “Murda” chain made of rose gold and studded with diamonds. The chain is worth over $50,000 as per the interview. He owns several white gold, rose gold, and diamond studded chains which cost in the range of $30,000 to $80,000.

Car Collection

Beatz has a massive collection of luxury sports cars as well. As per reports, he owns a Mercedes Benz C Class 350, a Lamborghini Urus, and several other expensive vehicles.

Beatz is currently in a romantic relationship with Brazilian pop star Anitta. The two went Instagram official in celebration of Brazilian Valentine's Day, last year. Since then they have been spending a lot of time together, as per an E! News report.

Murda Beatz and Anitta attend Offset X Code Single Release Party | Getty Images | Photo by Shareif Ziyadat

2017 Grammy Nomination: Album of the Year For the album "Views"

How old is Murda Beatz?

Murda Beatz aka Shane Lee Lindstrom is 29 years old.

What beats did Murda Beatz make?

Murda Beatz has production credits for hit songs like “Nice For What”, “Grinding All My Life”, “BUTTERFLY EFFECT,” and “MotorSport” among others.

What is Murda Beatz’s net worth?

Murda Beatz aka Shane Lee Lindstrom has an estimated net worth of $8 million.

