Name Mick Mars Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth 4 May 1951 Age 72 Years Gender Male Profession Guitarist, Musician, Songwriter Nationality United States of America

Mick Mars, the iconic lead guitarist of the legendary rock band Mötley Crüe, has achieved fame and fortune through his musical career, collaborations, and business ventures. He has an estimated net worth of $50 million. Let's take a closer look at the sources of his income, earnings over the years, assets, social media presence, personal life, and any accolades he's received.

Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, and Mick Mars of Mötley Crüe attend the Press Conference with Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Poison announcing the 2020 Stadium Tour on December 04, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Mick Mars, originally known as Robert Alan Deal, embarked on a unique journey to rock stardom, beginning in the 1950s in Terre Haute, Indiana. His family's moves eventually led him to Garden Grove, California. Despite dropping out of high school, Mars had a passion for music and began playing guitar in a series of blues rock bands during the 1970s. One of his early ventures included Whitehorse, a band where he crossed paths with a vocalist named Micki Marz, inspiring the name change that would later become iconic. Frustrated with the California music scene, Mars underwent a radical transformation by dyeing his hair jet black and placing an audacious ad in the Los Angeles newspaper, The Recycler, describing himself as a "loud, rude, and aggressive guitar player." This bold move would set the stage for the next chapter in his life.

Mick Mars' career

The pivotal moment in Mick Mars' career came when musicians Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx saw his audacious ad and decided to contact him. At the time, Lee and Sixx were in the process of forming a band, and Mars's guitar skills left an indelible impression. Upon hearing him play, they wasted no time in hiring him as the lead guitarist for their new endeavor, Mötley Crüe. This marked the beginning of a legendary journey for Mick Mars and the band, propelling them to global rock stardom and establishing Mars as a significant figure in the world of rock music.

Mötley Crüe's meteoric rise to fame was nothing short of extraordinary. While their debut album, "Too Fast for Love," initially reached only number 77 on the Billboard 200 album chart, it eventually achieved platinum status in the United States. However, it was their second album, "Shout at the Devil," released in 1983, that propelled them into the upper echelons of heavy metal. Selling 200,000 copies within its first two weeks of release, it solidified Mötley Crüe as one of the major rock acts of the 1980s. Their music evolved into a more glam metal style with their third studio album, "Theatre of Pain," featuring hit singles such as "Smokin' in the Boys Room" and "Home Sweet Home." The album reached number six on the U.S. charts and earned quadruple platinum certification in 1995. Subsequent albums like "Girls, Girls, Girls" and "Dr. Feelgood" only added to their list of achievements, securing their place in rock history.

Mick Mars and his bandmates were known for their extravagant lifestyles and androgynous personas, and their live performances became the stuff of legends, featuring rollercoaster drum kits, flamethrower guitars, and explosive pyrotechnics. Mötley Crüe went on to sell over 100 million albums worldwide, with nine albums entering the top 10 of the Billboard 200, establishing their legacy as rock icons. Mick Mars' pivotal role in the band's success and their unforgettable live shows was a significant source of his income.

(L-R) Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, Mick Mars, and Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe

| Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

While Mick Mars' primary assets are his musical talents and earnings, he has also invested in real estate and other ventures over the years. One notable asset is his Nashville mansion, where he resides with his wife, Seraina Fai Schonenberger. The property is a testament to his success and financial stability.

Mick Mars' personal life has been marked by his struggles with ankylosing spondylitis, a chronic, inflammatory form of arthritis. Diagnosed in his late teens, this condition has impacted his mobility and even caused scoliosis, making him shorter than he was in high school. Despite these health challenges, Mars has continued to rock on, inspiring others with his resilience.

(L-R) Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars, and Tommy Lee of Motley Crue arrive at the premiere of Netflix's "The Dirt" at ArcLight Hollywood on March 18, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

What is Mick Mars' most successful song?

Mick Mars co-wrote many successful songs for Mötley Crüe, but "Dr. Feelgood" stands out as one of their biggest hits.

How did Mick Mars meet his bandmates in Mötley Crüe?

Mick Mars met Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx through an ad he placed in a Los Angeles newspaper, where he described himself as a "loud, rude, and aggressive guitar player." Impressed by his skills, they invited him to join their new band, Mötley Crüe.

What is Mick Mars' most significant health challenge?

Mick Mars has been battling ankylosing spondylitis, a chronic form of arthritis since he was diagnosed in his late teens. This condition affects his mobility and has led to various health issues.

