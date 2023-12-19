Mookie Betts Is The Highest-Paid Second Baseman in MLB History: A Look At His Rising Net Worth

Name Mookie Betts Net worth $50 million Salary $25 Million Annual income N/A Sources of income Baseball DOB October 7, 1992 Age 31 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession MLB Baseball Player

American professional baseball player Mookie Betts has an estimated net worth of $50 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In his MLB career, Betts has played for teams like the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. He is a two-time World Series champion, a six-time All-Star, and was the 2018 American League MVP. He is also a winner of multiple Silver Sluggers, Gold Gloves, batting titles, and the World Series championships.

Career in Baseball

In 2011, Betts was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 5th round of the Major League Baseball draft and signed a $750,000 contract with the team. He played multiple minor league games and in 2013, he started the season with the Greenville Drive of the Law A South Atlantic League.

He had a 19-game hitting streak and in July of that year, Betts was promoted to the Salem Red Sox of the High A Carolina League. He ended the season on a high and was named Offensive Player of the Year and Breakout Player of the Year in the Boson minor league system.

In 2014, Betts was promoted to the Red Sox in the Major League and he made his debut with the team to record his first major league career hit against the Yankees. He also hit his first home run in in the second month of his rookie season.

The next month he hit his first career grand slam against the Rays to lead the Red Sox to victory. He also became the youngest Sox player to hit a grand slam in 49 years at the age of 21. He spent most of his season in the outfield but began playing in the second base following an injury to the regular second baseman.

In 2015, Betts became the third youngest player to hit a home run on Opening Day in the most exciting season of his career. In 2016, Betts was selected in the MLB All-Star Game for the first time in his career. He was also named AL Player of the Month for July 2016.

In 2017, Betts maintained 129 consecutive plate appearances without a strikeout. Further in 2018, Betts was named the American League MVP after leading the Red Sox to a World Series win. He became the only player in American League history to win the World Series, a Gold Glove award, a Silver Slugger award, and the AL MVP, all in the same season.

2019 was the last season for Betts with the Boston Red Sox as he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in early 2020. He performed well with the Dodgers and won his fifth consecutive Gold Glove and his fourth Silver Slugger award.

In 2021, he was selected to the National League All-Star Team, and in 2022, Betts hit his 200th career home run. In 2023, Betts made a strong National League Most Valuable Player case 2023 by putting up one of the best performances out of the leadoff spot. He finished the season batting at .307/.408/.579 slash with 40 doubles, one triple, 39 home runs, 107 RBI, and 126 runs scored.

Betts played 77 games in right field, 62 at second base, and 12 at shortstop. Recently, Dodgers Manager, Dave Roberts announced that Mookie Betts will no longer split time between second base and right field. He confirmed that in 2024, Betts will be the "everyday second baseman" for the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to MLB.com.

Betts signed a one-year $750 thousand contract with the Boston Red Sox in 2017 and 2018 he signed a one-year $10.5 million contract with the team. He then signed a massive one-year $20 million deal to stay with the Sox before jumping to the Dodgers with a two-year $60 million contract.

In 2020, Betts signed a 12-year, $390 million deal with the Dodgers. He bagged an additional mind-blowing signing bonus of $65 million. Combined with the $27 million he owed from his original two-year deal, his new contract is valued is close to $420 million.

Betts bought a massive $7.6 million home in Encino, California. The property was previously owned by football coach Chip Kelly and his wife Jill Cohen who bought it for $7 million. After living in the home for a couple of years, Betts also listed the home for sale in February 2023, for $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Betts married his longtime girlfriend, Brianna Hammonds, in 2021. The two began dating while they were still in high school. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2018 and announced their engagement in early 2021.

Betts is a vegan and he is known for wearing necklaces while playing baseball. One of the necklaces was gifted to him by a 13-year-old fan during spring training in 2018.

2016 Gold Glove Award (American League Outfielder)

2016 The Silver Slugger Award (American League)

2017 Fielding Bible Award (Right Fielders)

2017 Gold Glove Award (American League Outfielder)

2018 Baseball Digest Player of the Year Award

2018 Fielding Bible Award (Right Fielders)

2018 Gold Glove Award (American League Outfielder)

2018 Most Valuable Player Award (BBWAA)

2018 Outstanding Player of the Year Award (Player's Choice)

2018 Silver Bat Award (Tony Gwynn Award)

2018 Sporting News Major League Player of the Year Award

2018 The Silver Slugger Award (American League)

2019 Gold Glove Award (American League Outfielder)

2019 The Silver Slugger Award (American League)

2020 Fielding Bible Award (Right Fielders)

2020 Gold Glove Award (National League Outfielder)

2020 The Silver Slugger Award (National League)

2022 Fielding Bible Award (Right Fielders)

2022 Gold Glove Award (National League Outfielder)

2022 The Silver Slugger Award (National League)

2023 The Silver Slugger Award (National League

How old is Mookie Betts?

Mookie Betts is 31 years old.

How long has Mookie Betts been in MLB?

Mookie Betts made his MLB debut in 2014 and has been active ever since.

What nationality is Betts?

Mookie Betts is American.

How tall and heavy is Mookie Betts?

Mookie Betts is 1.75 meters tall and he weighs 82 kilograms

Does Mookie Betts have a ring?

Yes, Mookie Betts has won 2 championships in his career.

What is Mookie Betts’ net worth?

Mookie Betts has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

