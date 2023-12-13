What Is 'Better Call Saul' Actor Michael McKean's Net Worth?

Name Michael McKean Net worth $12 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, Music, Directing, Directing, Producing, Writing DOB 17 October 1947 Age 76 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, writer, comedian, director, producer, musician

Also Read: What Is Footballer Erling Haaland's Net Worth?

Actor, writer, comedian, director, producer and musician Michael McKean has an estimated net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. McKean is best known for his critically acclaimed performance as Chuck McGill on "Better Call Saul" (2015-2018). He also has over 240 acting credits to his name, across films and television.

Michael McKean attends The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Mike Windle

Career in Acting and Music

Also Read: A Career-Ending Injury Led the NBA to Terminate His Contract; What Is Ömer Asik's Net Worth?

McKean’s television debut came in 1976 with the ABC sitcom "Laverne & Shirley." He appeared in over 140 episodes of the series, and even directed one episode and wrote the episodes two episodes. He subsequently appeared in films like "1941" (1979), "Used Cars" (1980), and "Young Doctors in Love" (1982). In 1984, he co-wrote and starred in the film "This Is Spinal Tap," and performed on the albums "This Is Spinal Tap" (1984), "Break Like the Wind" (1992), and "Back from the Dead" (2009).

Also Read: Taylor Swift Becomes Time Magazine's 'Person Of The Year'; What's Her Net Worth?

After appearing in a string of movies, McKean became the oldest person to join the cast of "Saturday Night Live" in 1994, at the age of 46. However, this was surpassed by 47-year-old Leslie Jones in 2014. He spent one season on the show appearing in 25 episodes.

He then played Gibby Fiske on HBO's "Dream On," from 1991 to 1996, and bagged a recurring role on Fox's "The X-Files" from 1998 to 2002. McKean then appeared in 2000's "Best in Show,", 2003's "A Mighty Wind" and in 2006's "For Your Consideration." He also appeared on Martin Short's Comedy Central series "Primetime Glick" from 2001 to 2003.

In 2010, McKean competed on "Celebrity Jeopardy!," and won $1 million for the International Myeloma Foundation. He then appeared in the films "The Words" (2012) and "The Meddler" (2015). His next big role came in the "Breaking Bad" spin-off "Better Call Saul" where he played the role of Chuck McGill from 2015 to 2018. He also hosted the show "Food: Fact or Fiction?" on the Cooking Channel at the same time.

In 2019, McKean appeared on the Amazon Prime Video/BBC Studios miniseries "Good Omens." In recent years, he has starred in films like "Pink Skies Ahead" (2020) and "Playing God" (2021) and was on Netflix's "Grace and Frankie" (2020).

Mckean built a house in the Wolfe Pointe community in Lewes, Del., for him and his wife. The three-level home features three wood-burning fireplaces, NanaWalls (movable glass walls), and French doors along with 3,000 square feet of decks, balconies, and screened porches. The couple listed the home for $4.95 million in 2020, according to the Washington Post.

McKean married Susan Russell in 1970, and the two welcomed sons Fletcher and Colin before divorcing in 1993. McKean then married actress Annette O'Toole on March 20, 1999, and became the stepfather to Anna and Nell, O'Toole's daughters from her marriage to Bill Geisslinge.

Michael McKean and wife Annette O'Toole at "The Best Man" Broadway Opening night party | Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

2004 Oscar Nomination: Best Music, Original Song For “A Mighty Wind”

2004 Grammy: Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media For “A Mighty Wind”

2018 Saturn Award: Best Supporting Actor on Television For “Better Call Saul”

2004 Critics Choice Award: Best Song For “A Mighty Wind”

2018 Satellite Award: Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television For “Better Call Saul”

2003 Seattle Film Critics Award: Best Music For “A Mighty Wind”

2004 Gold Derby Film Award: Original Song For “A Mighty Wind”

How old is Michael Mckean?

Michael Mckean is 76 years old.

What is Michael McKean doing now?

McKean appears on Broadway shows and was recently featured in the 40th-anniversary revival of Harold Pinter's “The Homecoming”.

Is Michael McKean in Friends?

Michael McKean appeared in the episode “The One with the List (TV Episode 1995)” of Friends.

What is Michael McKean’s net worth?

Michael McKean has an estimated net worth of $12 million, as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Legendary Comedy Writer and Director Larry Charles' Net Worth?

What Was Comedic Genius Garry Shandling's Net Worth At The Time of His Death?