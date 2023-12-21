Name Michael Imperioli Net Worth $20 Million Annual Income $2 Million Sources of Income Acting Date of Birth March 26, 1966 Age 57 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Screenwriter, Film Director, Guitarist, Singer

The American actor, director, and screenwriter, Michael Imperioli is best known for his role in the drama series, "The Sopranos." Through his extensive career in the entertainment industry, he has accumulated a net worth of $20 million. His other notable works besides "The Sopranos" include "One Night in Miami," "Primal," "The Last Full Measure," "The Wannabe," "Houses," "Stuck Between Stations," "The Lovely Bones," and "Shark Tale" among others.

Michael Imperioli attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Throughout his career, Imperioli has worked with talented actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Morgan Freeman, Spike Lee, Christopher Walken, Bruce Willis, and others. Imperioli made his mark in the Hollywood industry by working in several film adaptations before shifting to the television industry. He starred in "NYPD Blue," "Law & Order," and "Firehouse."

Imperioli's breakthrough came with the HBO gangster crime series, "The Sopranos." His remarkable portrayal of Christopher Moltisanti earned him several awards, including Emmys, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and numerous other nominations. Besides acting on the show, he co-wrote around five episodes of the drama series.

In 2016, he appeared as the angel Uriel on Fox's "Lucifer." He went on to bag the lead role in NBC's "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector." Since 2020, he has been co-hosting the podcast, "Talking Sopranos with Steve Schirripa." He also co-wrote the history book, "Woke Up This Morning."

(L-R) Tony Kushner, Jeremy Strong, Amy Herzog, Michael Imperioli, and Sam Gold speak during a press day | Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

In 2012, Imperioli purchased a lavish mansion In Saint Barbara, California, for $1.6 million. The house was built in 1890 and showcased Victorian architectural style. In 2018, he listed the house for $2.65 million and managed to sell it the same year. The actor also acquired a $1.5 million home in Saint Barbara, selling it for $1.8 million in 2021. Currently, he lives in an apartment in New York City.

Actor Michael Imperioli and his wife Victoria Chlebowski arrive at the 59th Primetime EMMY Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel, and Michael Imperioli speak onstage | Getty Images | Photo by Craig Barritt

Imperioli was born on March 26, 1966, in Mount Vernon, New York. After graduating from Brewster High School in 1983, he enrolled at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. While there, he met John Ventimiglia, and the two became roommates.

In 1996, Imperioli married Victoria Chlebowski. The couple met at a bar and had known each other since their college times. Together, they have three children: Vadim, David, and Isabella. The couple has been happily married for 27 years now.

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "The Sopranos"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2004: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "The Sopranos"

- Online Film & Television Association 2004: Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "The Sopranos"

- Gold Derby Awards 2004: Drama Supporting Actor for "The Sopranos"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "The Sopranos"

- Vail Film Festival 2011: Renegade Award for "Outstanding Acting Achievement in Motion Pictures"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021: Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series for "The White Lotus"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "The White Lotus"

(L-R) Aubrey Plaza, Bruno Gouery, Michael Imperioli, and other actors | Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

What is Michael Imperioli best known for?

Michael Imperioli is best known for his role as Christopher Moltisanti in the HBO drama, "The Sopranos."

Who is Michael Imperioli's wife?

Michael Imperioli has been married to Victoria Chlebowski since 1996.

Which are some of the best movies and shows of Michael Imperioli?

Michel Imperioli's best works include "The White Lotus," "The Sopranos," "Cabaret Maxime," "On The Run," This Fool," "Bad Boys," and "Goodfellas."

