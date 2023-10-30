As Christopher Walken Makes Surprise 'SNL' Cameo, a Look At His Net Worth

Name Christopher Walken Net worth $50 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, writing, directing DOB March 31, 1943 Age 80 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, director, singer, writer

Actor, director, singer and writer Christopher Walken has an estimated net worth of $50 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Walken has over 140 movie and TV show credits on his IMDB portfolio and his movies have grossed over a billion dollars in the United States alone. Walken is best known for his films like "Annie Hall," "The Dogs of War," "The Deer Hunter,” "A View to a Kill," "True Romance," "Catch Me If You Can," and "Pulp Fiction.”

Recently, Walken made a famous appearance on “Saturday Night Live”, his first time back on the show since 2008. He appeared in the role of “Papa Pumpkin” crashing Mikey Day’s President Joe Biden skit.

Career in Films

Walken’s 140 acting credits include blockbuster hits and small indie flicks dating all the way back to 1953, giving the actor nearly 70 full years of active work.

Walken’s career in acting started with a regular role on "Wonderful John Acton" when he was just 10 years old. Over the years he steadily booked work as a young actor, both in television and theater.

In 1963, he appeared in "Naked City" while he working as a dancer in a nightclub act. His next big appearance was as ‘King Philip of France’ in the Broadway premier of "The Lion in the Winter" in 1966. Walken’s film debut came with the small role in "The Anderson Tapes" opposite Sean Connery in 1972. He then landed a number of roles in films like, "The Happiness Cage," the 1976 film "Next Stop, Greenwich Village," the 1977 Woody Allen film, "Annie Hall." His success was followed by an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance in "The Deer Hunter," in 1978.

He then starred in "Heaven's Gate" in 1980 followed by "The Dogs of War" in 1981. He was able to show off his former dance training in the 1981 production of "Pennies from Heaven," in which he performed a challenging tap-dance sequence. He also had roles in the adaptation of the Kurt Vonnegut short story, "Who Am I This Time?" and the adaptation of Stephen King's "The Dead Zone." In 1985, he landed the role of the villain Max Zorin in "A View to Kill," Roger Moore's last James Bond film. He finished out the 1980s with roles in "Biloxi Blues," "The Milagro Beanfield War," and the autobiographical film, "Communion."

Walken's career continued expanding starring in dozens of productions including, "Last Man Standing," "Suicide Kings," and "Sleepy Hollow." He also appeared in "James Joyce's The Dead" on Broadway.

Walken's other notable film credits include, "Man on Fire," "Man of the Year," "The Stepford Wives," and "Five Dollars a Day” and he also continued acting on Broadway, starring in productions like "A Behanding in Spokane," which earned him a Tony Award nomination.

He also featured in the 2001 music video for the song "Weapon of Choice" by Fatboy Slim. The music video went on to win multiple MTV Awards and it is regarded one of the best music videos of all time.

He was named one of Empire magazines "Top 100 Movie Stars of All Time" and referred to as "one of the kings of cameos.” As per Wealthy Gorilla, Walken’s annual income from acting has fluctuated between $4 million and $8 million since 2017.

Walken along with his wife Georgianne Thon owns an oceanfront home in Block Island, Rhode Island and a rural farmhouse property in Wilton, Connecticut. The 2,700 square foot home on Block Island was bought by Walken in 1999, and it is estimated to be worth over $2 million today, as per Virtual Globetrotting.

Walken married director Georgianne Thon in 1969. The two met when Walken was on tour with "West Side Story" in 1963. They two decided not to have children, which Walken credits as being one of the reasons behind his long-lasting and prolific career.

1979 Oscar: Best Actor in a Supporting Role For “The Deer Hunter”

2003 Oscar Nomination: Best Actor in a Supporting Role For “Catch Me If You Can”

2001 American Comedy Award: Funniest Male Guest Appearance in a TV Series For “Saturday Night Live”

2003 BAFTA Film Award: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role For “Catch Me If You Can”

1980 BAFTA Film Award Nomination: Best Supporting Actor For “The Deer Hunter”

2008 Critics Choice Award: Best Acting Ensemble For “Hairspray”

2022 Primetime Emmy Nomination: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series For “Severance”

1991 Primetime Emmy Nomination: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special For “Sarah, Plain and Tall”

1979 Golden Globe Nomination: Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture For “The Deer Hunter”

2007 Hollywood Film Award: Ensemble of the Year For “Hairspray”

2005 Golden Satellite Award: Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Drama For “Around the Bend”

