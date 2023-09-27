Name Michael Cera Net Worth $20 million Gender Male Date of Birth Jun 7, 1988 Age 35 years Nationality Canada Profession Actor, Musician, Voice Actor, Screenwriter, Film director, Television producer, Television Director, Film Score Composer

Canadian actor Michael Cera, recognized for his portrayal of George Michael Bluth on "Arrested Development", has accumulated a net worth of $20 million. Leveraging the success of his Arrested Development character, Cera transitioned into a series of successful feature films and gained acclaim for his modest yet beloved role in the 2017 revival of "Twin Peaks: The Return".

Image Source: Michael Cera attends "The Adults" premiere / Jason Mendez/Getty Images

In 2023, Michael Cera commands a fee of $125,000 per episode, resulting in an estimated annual salary of approximately $3 million. His monthly earnings exceed $100,000, stemming from his involvement in television shows and films. His main source of income is derived from his roles as an actor and voice artist. Additionally, his roles as a producer, brand endorser, social media influencer, and real estate investor all contribute significantly to his substantial net worth.

Reportedly, he earned $125,000 per episode for his role in the TV series "Arrested Development." One of his notable breakthroughs, "Superbad," achieved a box office gross of $169,871,719. Additionally, he played a role in the R-rated film "Sausage Party," which emerged as the highest-grossing adult animated film, bringing in $140.7 million against a production budget of $19 million. As of now, he has been part of around 30 films.

Image Source: Michael Cera attends the press junket and photo call for "Barbie" / Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Michael Cera quotes on money

"I don't spend very much money. Basically I spend money on food and DVDs."

"I don't think anyone cares whether you're working or not. I have the luxury now of not having to support anyone and not really needing a whole lot of money."

Michael Cera seems to have chosen a more understated lifestyle away from the extravagant residences associated with movie stars. However, in 2019, he made headlines in the real estate world by purchasing a remarkable property in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn. The reported price tag for this acquisition was $2.4 million, securing him a four-bedroom home with a rich history dating back to 1899. The residence is noted for preserving some original features from that bygone era, such as marble mantles and a mahogany staircase. Additionally, the townhouse includes a garden apartment on the ground level.

Born on June 7, 1988, in Ontario, Canada, Michael Cera embarked on his acting journey with an unconventional educational path. He attended public school until the ninth grade, after which he chose to drop out and dedicate himself to pursuing a career in acting. To complete his high school education, Cera opted for correspondence courses.

His interest in acting was kindled early on, with a pivotal moment attributed to watching the film "Ghostbusters." It's recounted that Cera, at a young age, was captivated by the performance of Bill Murray in the movie, going so far as to memorize Murray's lines. This early fascination set the stage for his later achievements in the world of acting.

Image Source: Actor Michael Cera poses for a portrait shoot / Riccardo Ghilardi/Contour by Getty Images

How much does Michael Cera make annually?

According to various sources, as of 2023, he charges $125 thousand per episode. His annual salary is estimated to be around $2 million.

What does Michael Cera do for a living?

Michael Cera is an actor, musician, producer, screenwriter, and voice actor.

How old is Michael Cera?

Michael Cera is 34 years old.

