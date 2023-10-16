Name Melissa McBride Net Worth $9 million Date of Birth 23 May 1965 Age 58 Years Gender Female Profession Actor, Casting Director Nationality United States of America

Melissa McBride, a well-known American actress, celebrated for her portrayal of Carol Peletier in the enduring AMC series "The Walking Dead," has established herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. With a career spanning over two decades and a remarkable net worth of $9 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), McBride's transformation from a casting director to an acclaimed actress is truly inspiring. Today, we delve into her sources of income, career achievements, and more.

Melissa McBride attends the Season 10 Special Screening of AMC's "The Walking Dead." Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Melissa McBride's sources of income have been multifaceted throughout her extensive career in the entertainment industry. Her journey began in the early '90s with appearances in television commercials, and she even worked as a spokesperson for Ford Motor Company. From there, she transitioned into the world of acting, where she made guest appearances on television shows like "Matlock" (1993), "In the Heat of the Night" (1994), and "American Gothic" (1995). McBride's venture into cinema commenced with her role in the 1995 film "Mutant Species." She further explored her acting talents by co-starring alongside Harry Hamlin and Annie Potts in the TV movie "Her Deadly Rival."

Throughout the late '90s, McBride's acting portfolio expanded with appearances on various television shows, including "Profiler" (1996) and "Walker, Texas Ranger" (1997). She also took on roles in TV movies like "Close to Danger" (1997), "Any Place But Home" (1997), and "Pirates of Silicon Valley" (1999). She also participated in the miniseries "A Season in Purgatory" (1996). McBride's notable presence extended to a guest-starring role on "Dawson's Creek" in 1998, and she returned to the series in 2003, albeit as a different character for the series finale. In 2002, she co-starred in the film "The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys" alongside notable actors like Jodie Foster, Emile Hirsch, Kieran Culkin, Jena Malone, and Vincent D'Onofrio.

In the initial seasons of "The Walking Dead," Melissa earned a humble $8,500 per episode. However, as her character, Carol grew in importance, she signed a lucrative three-year, $20 million contract with AMC, reflecting her significant contribution to the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa McBride 🔵 (@mcbridemelissal)

Melissa McBride has called Atlanta, Georgia, her home since the mid-1980s. Beyond her thriving acting career, McBride embarked on a unique journey in 2000 when she transitioned into the role of a casting director for the Atlanta-based company Stillwell Casting. She has expressed that this shift brought her "a whole different kind of fulfillment than acting." Her work as a casting director is underscored by her involvement in various projects, including her credited role as a casting director for the feature film "The Last Adam" in 2006 as well as her contributions to short films like "The Promise" (2007), "This Side Up" (2009), and "Golden Minutes" (2009).

Saturn Awards for Best Supporting Actress on Television (2014, 2015) EWwy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama (2015) iHorror Award for Best Female Performance – Horror Series (2016) Satellite Award for Best Cast – Television Series (2012) Critics Choice Television Awards (Online Love Award and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, 2014) Fangoria Chainsaw Award nomination for Best TV Supporting Actress (2015)

Melissa McBride attends The Walking Dead Panel at Comic Con 2019 on July 19, 2019, in San Diego, California. Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant

What other acting roles has Melissa McBride portrayed besides Carol on "The Walking Dead"?

Melissa McBride has had a diverse acting career, with notable roles in shows like "Dawson's Creek" and the movie "The Mist."

Has Melissa McBride received any awards for her performance on "The Walking Dead?"

Yes, Melissa McBride has won two Saturn Awards and received nominations for her role as Carol on "The Walking Dead."

What's Melissa McBride's relationship with co-star Norman Reedus?

Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus, known as Carol and Daryl on "The Walking Dead," share a strong real-life friendship.

