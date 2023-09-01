Name Meagan Good Net worth $5 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, Production DOB August 8, 1981 Age 42 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Actress/Producer

Model, actress and producer Meagan Good began her entertainment career as a child actor and went on to form her own production company along with a few other actors. She is known for her work on NBC's drama series, “Deception”, and the film, “Think Like a Man”. Good has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Meagan Good’s career peaked in the 2010s when she got plenty of acting opportunities. Later, she continued to participate in television series and some of her recent roles were in shows like “Californication”, “Deception”, “Mr. Robinson”, “Minority Report” and “Harlem”.

As per Wealthy Genius her estimated income could have been between $15,000 and $60,000 per episode. Good has also appeared in blockbuster films like “Shazam! Fury of God”, “Day Shift” and “The Intruder”. As per the publication, she earned an average of about $323,000 per year at her peak and her annual earnings have differed year on year reaching up to $1 million.

Apart from acting, Good has also dipped her hands in the production business. She founded the production company Freedom Bridge Entertainment, along with fellow actors. One of her recent productions is the show “À La Carte” which was recently renewed for its second season. The show starring Kendall Kyndall and Jenna Nolen among others is set to begin streaming on September 14 on ALLBLK.

Good also co-authored a book titled “The Wait” with her ex-husband DeVon Franklin, providing insights into their love story and encouraging people to seek fulfilling relationships.

Good bought a lavish home in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles in September 2022. She reportedly paid $2.8 million for the property, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The home features three-bedroom and two baths along with several other amenities.

Good’s personal life has been quite fascinating as her on-screen adventures. She was married to DeVon Franklin, a famous preacher, Hollywood producer, best-selling author, and motivational speaker since 2012. The couple finalized their divorce after almost 9 years of marriage in 2021. As per their agreement, the two had no shared property, assets, or debt, according to Wealthy Genius.

DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good at the premiere of "The Star". Getty Images | Jason LaVeris

As of 2023, Good is rumored to be dating actor Jonathan Majors. The two were recently spotted walking side by side in West Hollywood, California on Good’s 42nd birthday. She also shared a carousel of images on Instagram of the celebration. Majors is currently facing charges of assault and is set to appear for his trial on September 6, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

2021 HBO Competition Award: Best Feature for “Death of a Telemarketer”

