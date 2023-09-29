What Is YouTuber, Inventor and Educator Mark Rober's Net Worth?

Name Mark Rober Net worth $5 million Salary N/A Annual income $6 million Sources of income YouTube, TV DOB 11 March 1980 Age 43 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession YouTuber, Inventor, Engineer

YouTuber, inventor and engineer Mark Rober has a net worth of $5 million, as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Rober is best known for his YouTube videos on popular science and DIY tools. Rober is a qualified engineer who worked at NASA for nine years where he contributed to the development of the Mars Curiosity rover. He also worked for tech giant Apple for four years as a product designer in the Special Projects Group.

MrBeast and Mark Rober at the YouTube Brandcast 2022 | Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin

Recently, Rober was invited to MIT’s OneMIT Commencement ceremony to address the students. He urged MIT’s graduating class to cultivate a sense of optimism and collaboration and throw themselves into the unknown.

Rober’s channel currently has about 25.7 million subscribers, and the number is ever-increasing. His channel has been putting out videos for about a decade and his most-viewed video fetched about 136 million views. Forbes ranked Robers as the 29th highest-earning YouTuber in the Forbes Top Creators 2023 list. As per the publication, Robers has an estimated income of $6 million from YouTube.

Rober went viral with his 2011 Halloween costume video which led to the creation of his company Digital Dudz in 2012. The Halloween Costume company specializes in app-integrated costumes of the kind seen in his original video. As per Celebrity Net Worth, his company made about $250,000 in the first three weeks of operation, and by 2013 it was selling its products in retail stores, including Party City. Their costumes were featured on several channels and television programs including CNN, Discovery Channel, and "The Today Show." Rober sold his company in 2013 to the UK-based spandex company Morphsuits.

Robers has also penned articles for Men's Health; given TEDx talks like "How to Come Up with Good Ideas" and "The Super Mario Effect – Tricking Your Brain into Learning More"; and appeared on multiple episodes of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" He also starred in a hidden camera show on the Discovery Channel.

Rober served as a product designer in the Special Projects Group of Apple Inc., where he worked on the company's onboard entertainment for its self-driving cars. He reportedly wrote a pair of patents related to virtual reality technology, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Mark Rober is married to Lisa Rober and the couple has a son together. As per Celebrity Net Worth, their son was diagnosed with autism, and Rober himself does advocacy work to raise awareness about the condition. The Rober family has been living in Sunnyvale, California since 2015.

2022 Streamy Award: Best Collaboration, shared with: Jim Browning

2021 Streamy Award: Best in Science or Education

2021 Purpose Award: Social Good - Nonprofit or NGO shared with: Jimmy Kimmel

2020 Streamy Award: Learning and Education

2019 Streamy Award: Best in Science or Education

2022 Webby Award: Film & Video Person of the Year

2020 Diamond Creator Award: Youtube Creator Reward

