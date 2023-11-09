What Is Oscar-Winning Actress Marisa Tomei's Net Worth?

Name Marisa Tomei Net worth $25 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting DOB December 4, 1964 Age 58 years Gender Female Profession Actor

Oscar-winning actress Marisa Tomei has an estimated net worth of $25 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. During her career, Tomei has graced the big screen, small screen, the theater stage and earned over 80 film and television credits. She is best known for her Oscar-winning performance as Mona Lisa Voto in "My Cousin Vinny." Her most recent and successful recurring role was of “May Parker” in the newest “Spider-Man” trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Career in TV and Stage

Tomei’s career in entertainment started with the soap opera “As the World Turns”, playing the role of “Marcy Thompson”. She then appeared in 22 episodes of "A Different World" in 1987. She won a Theatre World Award for her performance as Cetta in an off-Broadway production of the play "Daughters," in 1986.

In 1994, she made a return to TV as the host of "Saturday Night Live". Her next TV appearance came two years later when she guest-starred as herself on the famous comedy sitcom, "Seinfeld.” In 2015, she guest-starred on five episodes of Fox drama, "Empire" as Mimi Whiteman.

Career in Films

Tomei first appeared in the 1986 film "Playing for Keeps". She then went on to star in several productions including, "Oscar" (1991) and "Zandalee" (1991). Her breakthrough in Hollywood came in 1992 when she played Mona Lisa Vito in "My Cousin Vinny" alongside Joe Pesci. She received widespread critical acclaim and won an Oscar as well.

She then co-starred with Robert Downey Jr. in "Chaplin,” appeared in "Untamed Heart" and reunited with Downey for "Only You" (1994) for which she was paid $2 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Tomei appeared in five films in 2000, including the thriller "The Watcher" and the romantic comedy "What Women Want," which grossed $374.1 million at the box office.

Over the course of her career, she appeared in 70 plus films including titles like "In the Bedroom," "The New York Times", "Before the Devil Knows You're Dead”, "The Wrestler", "The Lincoln Lawyer", "Crazy, Stupid, Love”, and "The Big Short" among others. Most recently, she appeared in the recurring role of “Aunt May” in MCU’s Spiderman movies and in "Captain America: Civil War" (2016).

Tomei bought a 1-bedroom apartment in Manhattan in 1994, and later expanded it to two apartments. The 2,265 square-foot home included two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Tomei put the property on sale for $7.5 million in 2018, as per Celebrity Net Worth. However, she backed off from the sale and instead put the unit up for rent for $12,000 per month.

Tomei has dated several high-profile celebrities. She dated actor Logan Marshall-Green from 2008 to 2012, and then she reportedly had relationships with Robert Downey Jr., Dana Ashbrook, and writer/producer Frank Pugliese. Tomei said that she doesn’t believe in marriage and she is too busy to have kids.

1993 Oscar: Best Actress in a Supporting Role For “My Cousin Vinny”

2009 Oscar Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role For “The Wrestler”

2002 Oscar Nomination: Best Actress in a Supporting Role For “In the Bedroom”

2009 BAFTA Film Award Nomination: Best Supporting Actress For “The Wrestler”

1997 Daytime Emmy Nomination: Outstanding Service Show Host For “Marisa Tomei's Salute to Shirley Temple”

2009 Golden Globe Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture For “The Wrestler”

2002 Golden Globe Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture For “In the Bedroom”

2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards Nomination: Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture For “The Big Short”

2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards Nomination: Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture For “In the Bedroom”

1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards Nomination: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role For “Unhook the Stars”

How old is Marisa Tomei?

Marisa Tomei is 58 years old.

Who is Marisa Tomei's husband?

Marisa Tomei has never been married.

What is Marisa Tomei’s net worth?

Marisa Tomei has an estimated net worth of $25 million, as of 2023.

