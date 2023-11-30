What Is Italian Football Striker Mario Balotelli's Net Worth?

Name Mario Balotelli Net worth $80 Million Salary $2.5 Million Annual income N/A Sources of Income Football DOB 12 August 1990 Age 33 years Gender Male Nationality Italy Profession Football player

Italian professional soccer player Mario Balotelli, aka “Super Mario”, has an estimated net worth of $80 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Balotelli has faced disciplinary issues throughout his career but he has found success as a professional footballer as well. Balotelli has played for big teams like Manchester City and Inter Milan, winning both the Champions League and the English Premier League. More recently he has been playing between Adana Demirspor and Sion. Balotelli also plays for the Italian national team.

Mario Balotelli of Italy during the UEFA European Football Championships | Getty Images | Photo by Alessandro Sabattini

Football Career and Contract Highlights

Balotelli was promoted to his first professional soccer team at the age of 15. He played for Lumezzane and debuted in a match against Padova in the Serie C1 league. He eventually signed with Inter Milan in 2006 and earned a spot on the first team a year later to make his Serie A debut. Mario gained widespread attention from the Italian press as he scored impressive goals. He then signed a $434,000 (€0.4 million) contract.

Mario Balotelli of Inter during the Serie A match | Getty Images | Photo by New Press

In 2009, he won Serie A with Inter but suffered an unfortunate incident where he was racially abused by Juventus fans. He slipped into unprofessional behavior off the pitch and was criticized by the team’s new manager Jose Mourinho. However, in 2009-10 season, Inter Milan won the Champions League.

Balotelli signed for Manchester City in 2010, joining his former head coach Roberto Mancini. He signed a $36 million contract with Manchester City at the age of 22. In his very first season, he scored a hat-trick against Aston Villa. In the 2011-12 season, Manchester City went on to win the English Premier League Title.

Mario Balotelli of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team's second goal | Getty Images | Photo by Laurence Griffiths

However, he failed to keep his composure on the field, and he continued to receive red cards. In his second season, he was suspended for four matches. In total, he received four red cards during his second season at Manchester City.

Referee Martin Atkinson shows Mario Balotelli of Man City a red card | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Regan

In 2013, he signed with AC Milan for a $21 Million (€20 million) contract, as per footballtransfers.com. He continued to play well through the season and in 2014, he signed for Liverpool for $21 Million (€20 million) again. However, he failed to make much of an impact and was sent back to AC Milan on loan.

Balotelli then played in France for several years with Marseille, and he made a comeback to Italy with a multi-year contract with Brescia. He then transferred to Monza and then to Adana Demirspor. In 2022, he transferred to Sion with a $2.8 million (€2.6 million) contract. However, he sent it back to Adana Demirspor in 2023, for a salary of approximately $2.5 million (2.35 million Euros).

Mario Balotelli of Adana Demirspor | Getty Images | Photo by Ivan Romano

While playing for Manchester City, Balotelli owned a home in England. He put the home on rent for almost 14,000 pounds (approximately $17,000) per month. The home featured four bedrooms, an indoor pool, and a media room, as per Celebrity Net Worth. In 2014, Balotelli reportedly purchased another home in Chester, near Liverpool, for approximately $5.9 million (4.75 million pounds). This residence features a private helipad, a small soccer pitch, and an indoor pool.

Balotelli dated Italian showgirl and singer Rafaella Fico with whom he has a child. He also dated a woman named Fanny Neguesha between 2013 and 2014 and was even engaged to her at one point. Balotelli reportedly had a second child in 2017, but the identity of the mother is unknown.

Mario Balotelli with his daughter Pia before the Serie A match | Getty Images | Photo by Francesco Pecoraro

1x Champions League Winner

3x Italian Champion

1x English Champion

1x English Fa Cup Winner

How old is Mario Balotelli?

Mario Balotelli is 33 years old.

Where is Mario Balotelli Now?

Mario Balotelli re-joined Turkish side Adana Demirspor in September 2023, after his contract with Swiss club Sion was terminated.

Does Mario Balotelli have a child?

Mario Balotelli is reportedly the father of two children.

What is Mario Balotelli’s net worth?

Mario Balotelli aka “Super Mario” has an estimated net worth of $80 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.