What Is Fashion Entrepreneur and Ecko Unlimited Founder Marc Ecko's Net Worth?

Fashion designer and entrepreneur Marc Ecko has an estimated net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Ecko is the founder of the urban fashion company Ecko Unlimited. The company was once the largest streetwear brand in the market. Ecko is also the founder of Complex Magazine, which later became Complex Media Network that has 110+ websites under its umbrella.

Fashion designer Marc Ecko attends the 2009 Stir, Splatter & Roll benefit

Ecko was a graffiti artist who enrolled in a pharmacy school as a safety net. However, he dropped out of school to start his own business and received $5,000 cash as the initial investment. With that he established his own fashion company, Ecko Unlimited, in 1993. The company started as a T-shirt-only business. It quickly became popular for its hip-hop, skateboarding, and graffiti-inspired designs. Ecko soon had famous clients including filmmaker Spike Lee and rapper Chuck D, who brought more attention to the brand. The brand was also featured on the television show "Good Morning America."

Ecko Unlimited’s popularity soared through the 1990s and it became a favorite brand of hip hop enthusiasts and skateboarders. The company expanded beyond T-shirts, foraying into jackets, hoodies, sneakers, and jeans, along with streetwear and accessories. The company then branched out into the mainstream in the early 2000s, acquiring companies such as Avirex and Zoo York. Ecko Unlimited registered a global revenue of over $1 billion in 2009 and stood as the largest streetwear brand. The same year, Iconix Brand Group acquired 51% of Ecko Unlimited and then bought the remaining 49% in 2013.

Ecko founded the bi-monthly print magazine Complex in 2002. The magazine catered to young men and on the latest in hip hop, fashion, and pop culture. The magazine started to turn a profit by 2006 allowing it to expand its operations. In 2007, the magazine launched the media network Complex Media Networks which consisted of multiple websites, socials, and YouTube channels.

Soon, Complex Media Network had 110+ websites under its belt generating over 700 million page views and 70 million unique visitors per month.

In 2016, Complex Media Network became a joint-venture subsidiary of Verizon and Hearst. The print magazine version of Complex soon ceased publication and in 2021, the company was acquired by BuzzFeed, entirely.

We are excited to announce ComplexLand™, a weeklong virtual universe featuring customizable avatars, exclusive drops, musical performances, conversations, screenings and more - all via mobile and desktop from December 7-11, 2020. #ComplexLandhttps://t.co/U0MBWb31tT — Complex Networks (@ComplexNetworks) August 25, 2020

Ecko also serves as the emeritus board member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Big Picture Learning, and Tikva Children’s Home. He has also worked as a creative director on the 2006 video game "Marc Ecko's Getting Up: Contents Under Pressure”.

Ecko and his wife Allison Rojas bought a massive mansion for $7.4 million in Bernardsville, New Jersey. The 20,000 square foot historic mansion built in 1886, sits on 32 acres of land. The couple performed a major restoration on the home and spent over $20 million on renovations, per Celebrity Net Worth. In June 2023, Ecko listed the property for sale for $13.7 million, as per Forbes.

Ecko married Allison Rojas in 2000, and the two have been together ever since. The couple has three children.

Marc Ecko with wife Alison host the "All In For Tikva" casino night

How old is Marc Ecko?

Marc Ecko is 51 years old.

Did Marc Ecko change his name?

Marc Ecko’s birth name was Marc Louis Milecofsky, but he legally changed it to Marc Ecko in 1996. “Echo” was his nickname and since he wanted to build a brand with that name, he went for the alternate spelling as Echo was already taken.

Is Marc Ecko still active in the fashion industry?

Ecko is not prominently involved in the day-to-day operations of his fashion empire, but he remains connected to the industry, and in various creative endeavors.

What is Marc Ecko’s net worth?

Marc Ecko has an estimated net worth of $100 million.

