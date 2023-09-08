Name Linda Evangelista Net worth $40 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of Income Modeling, Entertainment DOB May 10, 1965 Age 58 years Gender Female Nationality Canada Profession Model, Media Personality

Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista has an estimated net worth of $40 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. She was one of the most famous supermodels in the 1990s and has graced more than 700 magazine covers. She was the long-time muse of photographer Steven Meisel. Evangelista retired from modelling in 1998, but made a successful comeback in 2001.

Linda Evangelista walks for Dior. Getty Images | Toni Anne Barson

Evangelista was one of the highest-paid supermodels in the world in the 1990s. In the 1980’s, she famously claimed that she would not get out of bed for less than $10,000 for the day. As per Celebrity Net Worth, she earned $25,000 per day during the 90s and at her peak she earned an average of $5 to $8 million per year. Evangelista signed a multi-year contract with Clairol, for which she was paid $5 million per year. Later in 1996, she signed a $7.75 million contract with Yardley of London. In 2016, she made $118,462 as royalties from the sale of her photograph clicked by Peter Lindbergh and sold at a Sotheby's auction, as per The Richest.

Karl Lagerfeld and Linda Evangelista. Getty Images | David Turnley

Evangelista has appeared in ads, films and television. She has also been featured documentaries such as "Models: The Film," "Unzipped," "Mademoiselle C," "Catwalk," and "George Michael Freedom." She appeared as a guest judge on "Australia's Next Top Model" in 2014.

Evangelista is known for her luxurious lifestyle and a lavish real estate portfolio. Over the years she has bought several properties, including a penthouse in New York City and a villa in the south of France. She bought a $6 million townhouse in Manhattan's West Village in 2007 which she reportedly sold at a loss in 2021, as per NCESC.

Evangelista married Gérald Marie, the head of the Paris office of Elite Model Management in 1987. They divorced in 1993. She then dated actor Kyle MacLachlan and got engaged to him in 1995 which was later called off in 1998. After this she was in a relationship with French footballer Fabien Barthez with whom she got pregnant but had a miscarriage at six months of her pregnancy. She broke up with Barthez in 2000, reunited in 2001 and then finally broke up in 2002.

Evangelista dated French billionaire François-Henri Pinault with whom she has a son in 2006. Pinault is the CEO of Kering, the fashion conglomerate behind brands like Gucci, Balenciaga, Yves Saint Laurent and more. Pinault married Hollywood actress Salma Hayek in 2009. But it wasn’t until 2011, when Evangelista filed a petition seeking child support that Pinault’s name was revealed to the world. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Evangelista sought $46000 per month in child support. They finally settled for an undisclosed amount.

1997 Lifetime Achievement Award, presented jointly by Vogue and the American cable television network VH1.

How old is Linda Evangelista?

Linda Evangelista is 58 years.

Who said we don't wake up for less than 10000 a day?

Linda Evangelista is famous for saying "We don't wake up for less than $10,000 a day" in a 1990 interview by Vogue.

Who is Linda Evangelista husband?

Evangelista married Gérald Marie, the head of Elite Model Management's Paris office in 1987 and got divorced in 1993.

Does Linda Evangelista have a son?

Linda Evangelista has a son Augustin James Evangelista with French billionaire François-Henri Pinault whom she dated between 2005 to 2006.

What is Linda Evangelista’s net worth?

Linda Evangelista’s net worth is estimated to be $40 million as of 2023.