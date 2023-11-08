What Is Steve Jobs' Wife Laurene Powell's Net Worth?

Name Laurene Powell Jobs Net worth $10.1 billion Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Assets, Business Ventures DOB 6 November 1963 Age 60 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Business executive, activist, philanthropist

Business executive, activist, and philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs has an estimated net worth of $10.1 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. Laurene was married to Apple founder Steve Jobs and inherited billions from her husband after he died in 2011 and became one of the wealthiest women in the world.

Laurene Powell Jobs speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2017 | Getty Images | Photo by Steve Jennings

Laurene’s fortune is inherited from her late husband’s Steven P. Jobs Trust. She received the trust’s stakes in Walt Disney and Apple. She is also the founder of Emerson Collective, which is a social impact organization that invests in areas including immigration reform, climate change, and the environment.

Emerson Collective Founder Laurene Powell Jobs and SV Angel Co-Founder Ron at the TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2017 | Getty Images | Photo by Steve Jennings

Disney Shares

Bloombergreported that Laurene controlled a 4% interest in Disney through family trusts, according to a January 13, 2017, filing to the SEC. However, at the time of Steve Jobs’s death, he owned about 138 million Disney shares from Disney’s $7.4 billion acquisition of Pixar. Since his death, Laurene has offloaded a large part of her stake reducing it to nearly 4%, as per the LA Times. Thus, there's no ongoing requirement for her stake to be disclosed.

Apple Shares

Laurene also inherited a significant stake in Apple from the Steven P. Jobs Trust. The trust granted her at least 38.5 million shares of Apple worth billions. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Laurene has earned over $1 billion in cash dividends from Apple shares. Further, Bloomberg estimates that she also sold roughly 10% of her stake every year until 2021, and by the publication's calculations, she would have sold all remaining shares in the company in 2021.

Laurene is the co-founder and president of the Board of Directors at the national education nonprofit organization College Track. The organization works for the education of underprivileged youth. She also co-founded Terravera, an organic and healthy food company. She is the founder of Emerson Collective, a social impact organization.

In 2015, Laurene bought a two-parcel property in Malibu for $44 million, according to The Observer. Situated on a bluff in the Paradise Point section of Malibu, the property was purchased under an LLC and it was planned to have 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Years later in 2021, she added another $17.5 million adjacent property. As per The Real Deal, the deal raised her investment in Malibu land to about $80 million.

Laurene Powell Jobs just paid $44 million for a multi-property estate in Malibu



http://t.co/nzpkl2hiar pic.twitter.com/1kv0i3UMbh — Naveen Athresh (@naveenathresh) June 10, 2015

Laurene bought a 20% stake in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the controller of the Washington D.C. sports teams NBA Wizards, and NHL Capitals as well as Capitol One Arena. As per Bloomberg, Monumental Sports & Entertainment was valued at $4.1 billion in 2023. Also, in 2022 she invested in the WNBA's first-ever capital raise.

2019 $18.6 Billion 2020 $16.4 Billion 2021 $19 Billion 2022 $16.4 Billion

Laurene met Steve Jobs in 1989 when he gave the "View from the Top" lecture at Stanford Business School where Laurene was a new MBA student. She had a conversation with Jobs. They soon started dating and got married on March 18, 1991. They had a son Reed in 1991, and daughters Erin in 1995 and Eve in 1998. Lauren is also the stepmother of Lisa Brennan-Jobs, Steve's daughter from a previous relationship. Steve Jobs died on October 5, 2011, due to complications from a relapse of pancreatic cancer.

Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell arrive at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Alexandra Wyman

Laurene launched the Waverley Street Foundation in 2021. As per Celebrity Net Worth, she committed to donating $3 billion over a decade to organizations addressing climate change, environmental justice, and innovative solutions.

