From Broadway to Films and TV, How ‘Ozark’ Star Laura Linney Built Her Net Worth

Name Laura Linney Net worth $10 million Sources of income Acting DOB 5 February 1964 Age 59 Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Singer, Director

Stage actress and singer Laura Linney has an estimated net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Linney is a renowned figure in the theater world and Hollywood. Linney has won several awards including Primetime Emmy awards, Golden Globe awards along with multiple Academy Award nominations. Her most recent work was on the Netflix show, "Ozark" in which she starred in and co-directed as well.

Career in theater

Linney started her acting career by performing in theater productions. His first major role came in “Hedda Gabler” in 1994, which won her an award for her performance. She then booked a part in “Holiday” in 1995 and went on to appear in numerous Broadway and off-Broadway productions. After her successful stint outside of the theater world, Linney returned to the stage with a major role in the production of “The Crucible” at the Virginia Theater in 2002. She performed alongside actor Liam Neeson and was nominated for a Tony Award. She bagged another Tony Award nomination for her performance in 2004's Broadway production “Sight Unseen”.

In 2010, she received her third Tony Award nomination for her performance in the Broadway production of “Time Stands Still” and her fourth nomination came for her role in another Broadway production, “The Little Foxes”. She further won widespread critical acclaim in 2018, for her role in “My Name is Lucy Barton” which appeared on Broadway after its initial debut in London.

Career in films

Linney’s first roles in films came in the '90s, with movies like “Lorenzo's Oil," “Congo”, and “Primal Fear.” She next appeared on “The Truman Show,” playing the role of the wife of Jim Carrey's character.

Linney then won critical acclaim in films in 2000, when she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film “You Can Count On Me.” This was her first lead role in a film for which she was paid $10,000.

Linney then appeared in 2003's “Mystic River” and booked a role in “Love Actually” in the same year. She went on to star in hit films like “Kinsey” and the critically acclaimed production, “The Squid and the Whale”. His next role came in 2007's “The Nanny Diaries,” 2015's "Mr. Holmes," and 2016's “Sully and Genius.”

Career in television

Linney’s television career began with the show “Tales of the City” in 1993 and she also booked roles in spin-offs of the series. She then went on to win an Emmy Award for her role in the series “Wild Iris” in 2002. She then booked a recurring role in the series “Frasier,” and won another Emmy Award. Her third Emmy win came with the show “Angels in America,” and she then bagged two Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role in “Ozark,” which debuted in 2017.

As per a Dail Express report, both Jason Bateman and Linney earned the same amount for the show which is estimated to be roughly $300,000 per episode. This made her one of the highest-paid women on television. Assuming their salary remained the same in all seasons, Linney is estimated to have earned $3 million for seasons 1, 2, and 3 respectively. Further, for season four, Linney could have potentially earned $4.2 million for 14 episodes split between Part 1 and Part 2.

Linney was first married to actor David Adkins from 1995 to 2000. She then married Marc Schauer, a real estate agent from Telluride, Colorado in 2007. The couple welcomed their son, Bennett Armistead in 2004.

2013 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for “The Big C”

2008 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for “John Adams”

2004 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for “Frasier”

2002 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for “Wild Iris”

2011 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical for “The Big C”

2009 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television for “John Adams”

2010 Satellite Award: Best Actress in a Series, Comedy or Musical for “The Big C”

2005 Satellite Award: Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role, Drama for “The Squid and the Whale”

2005 Gotham Independent Film Award: Best Ensemble Performance for “The Squid and the Whale”

2001 NSFC Award: Best Actress for “Puedes contar conmigo”

2009 Screen Actors Guild: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for “John Adams”

2022 Star on the Walk of Fame: Television

2008 Oscar Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for “The Savages”

2005 Oscar Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for “Kinsey”

2001 Oscar Nomination: Best Actress in a Leading Role for “You Can Count on Me”

Does Laura Linney have a child?

Yes, Laura Linney welcomed her son with Marc Schauer in 2004.

Who is Laura Linney's husband?

Laura Linney is currently married to Marc Schauer, a real estate agent.

What made Laura Linney famous?

Laura Linney rose to prominence earning Academy Award nominations for films like “You Can Count on Me (2000),” “Kinsey (2004),” and “The Savages (2007).”

How old was Laura when she had a baby?

Laura Linney was 49 years old when she gave birth to her son in 2014.

Who is the wife in Ozark?

Wendy Byrde portrayed by Laura Linney in seasons 1 to 4 is the wife of Marty Byrde in Ozark.

What is Laura Linney’s net worth?

Laura Linney has an estimated net worth of $10 million as of December 2023.

