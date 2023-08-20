Name Larry Ellison Net Worth $108.2 Billion Salary $700 Million Annual Income $8 Billion Sources of Income Oracle Gender Male Date Of Birth August 17, 1944 Age 79 Yrs Nationality American Profession Business magnate

Also Read: Pedro Pascal: The 'Game of Thrones' Star Who Now Rules TV Screens With a $10 Million Net Worth

Getty Images | Justin Sullivan

American tech tycoon Larry Ellison is the CTO and former CEO of global software major Oracle and owns 35% of the company, which contributes to his $108.2 billion net worth. He led the company, which now makes more than $40 billion per annum, till 2014 and has become the ninth richest American, as per CA Knowledge.

Getty Images | Justin Sullivan

Also Read: As Eric Braeden Wins the Battle Against Cancer, Take a Look at His 60-Year Career and Net Worth

Ellison has earned close to 12 billion dollars from Oracle through stock sales and dividends since 2003. He also spent $1 billion on a 1.5% in Elon Musk's Tesla in 2018, but its value increased to $15 billion after a rise in the firm's market cap.

Salary

Also Read: The Olsen Twins Were Millionaires By the Time They Turned 10; Here's Their Current Net Worth

As Oracle's Chairman and CTO, Ellison receives a yearly compensation of $138 million and had earned close to $1.84 billion in 2010, as that decade's 7th-highest-paid CEO, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Business ventures

While working for Ampex Corporation in the 1970s, Ellison created a database for the CIA and named it Oracle. It gained success as a database vendor to mid and low-range systems that could compete with companies like Sybase and Microsoft. By 2005, Ellison was getting a base salary of $975,000 from his company and another $6,500,000 in bonuses.

The tech billionaire owns a mansion in Woodside, California, which he reportedly bought for $110 million, in addition to more than a dozen properties in Malibu, California, worth over $180 million. Ellison purchased a 249-acre Porcupine Creek Estate in 2011 along with a private golf course which is situated in Rancho Mirage for an estimated $42.9 million. But that's not all, Ellison also owns 98% of Lanai, which is Hawaii's 6th largest island, and bought a 22-acre property in Florida for a stunning $173 million in 2022.

As a licensed pilot, Ellison owns several aircraft, along with assets such as an Indian Wells Tennis Garden tennis facility and several yachts and cars.

Larry Ellison's Net Worth in 2023 $108.2 Billion Larry Ellison's Net Worth in 2022 $100.2 Billion Larry Ellison's Net Worth in 2021 $92.2 Billion Larry Ellison's Net Worth in 2020 $83.0 Billion Larry Ellison's Net Worth in 2019 $76.0 Billion Larry Ellison's Net Worth in 2018 $70.0 Billion

Twitter 131,000 Followers

Lawrence Joseph Ellison was born on August 17, 1944 to a single mother before being adopted by his aunt and uncle. Ellison has been married four times and is a father to two kids.

Ellison received the Golden Plate Award in the year 1997 and was inducted into the Bay Area Business Hall of Fame back in 2013. In 2019 he received the 2019 Rebel with a Cause award from David Agnus during the Transformative Medicine USC Gala.

What Is Larry Ellison Famous For?

He is famous for founding Oracle, a software company that created the very first commercially accessible data.

How Old Is Larry Ellison?

Larry Ellison Turned 79 on August 17, 2023.

Who Is Larry Ellison's Girlfriend?

Larry Ellison has been in a relationship with Nikita Kahn for 11 years now.

More from MARKETREALIST

Machine Gun Kelly Reinvented His Music to Cultivate Loyal Fans; Here's How He Built His Net Worth

Legal Battle With Johnny Depp Damaged Amber Heard's Image; Here's How Her Net Worth Suffered