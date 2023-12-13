What Is Legendary Comedy Writer and Director Larry Charles' Net Worth?

Name Larry Charles Net worth $100 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Writing, directing, producing DOB December 1, 1956 Age 67 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Writer, producer, director

Writer, producer, and director Larry Charles has an estimated net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Charles has had a celebrated career in comedy for the last 30 years, both on the big screen and on TV. He has produced and written for widely hit and critically acclaimed shows like "Seinfeld", "Mad About You", "Entourage", and "The Comedians", and he has served as a director and producer on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" as well.

Career in TV

Charles started his career with stand-up comedy in the '70s. He then landed a writing job on the ABC live comedy show "Fridays" which aired from 1980 to 1982. After that, he wrote for the TV special "Richard Belzer in Concert" (1986) the TV series "Monsters" (1989), and "The Arsenio Hall Show" (1990-1992).

While working for “Fridays” Charles met Larry David who hired him to write for the NBC sitcom "Seinfeld" in 1991. Charles also served as the supervising producer until he left the show in 1994. He wrote 18 episodes, including some famous ones like "The Baby Shower," "The Heart Attack," "The Fix-Up," and "The Outing.” Charles also made cameos on the episodes "The Parking Garage," "The Trip: Part 2," "The Airport," and "The Pilot."

After "Seinfeld," Charles went on to produce and write for NBC's "Mad About You" from 1995 to 1997. He then co-developed and produced the animated UPN sitcom "Dilbert, which aired from 1999 to 2000. David and Charles reunited for HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" in 2000, where Charles directed 19 episodes of the series. Charles then produced the Fox sitcom "The Tick," from 2001 to 2002.

He also produced the HBO series "Entourage," from 2004 to 2009, and he wrote four episodes and played an Audition Producer in the 2004 episode "New York."

Charles made his directorial debut in 2003 with the film "Masked and Anonymous," which starred Bob Dylan, Jeff Bridges, and Penélope Cruz. He also directed the Sacha Baron Cohen mockumentary "Borat" in 2006. The film grossed $262.6 million against a budget of $18 million.

He reunited with Baron Cohen for 2009's "Brüno" and 2012's "The Dictator," which brought in $138.8 million and $179.4 million at the box office, respectively. Charles then directed the Bill Maher documentary "Religulous," in 2008, and 2016, Charles directed the Nicolas Cage comedy "Army of One”.

In 2019, he starred in the Netflix documentary series "Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy," which chronicles his journey around the world in search of humor in the most unusual, unexpected, and dangerous places.

Charles bought a $2 million, 1.2-acre property in Bel-Air, in 1995. The property features a 4,128-square-foot main house with 16-foot ceilings, a library, an office, built-in bookshelves, and a screening room. He later sold the two-parcel estate in 2015 for $3.6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth

Over the years, Larry Charles has mostly kept his personal life out of the limelight. However, it is known that he has been married to Barbara DeSantis. They have two children together, Pearl Charles and Sophie Charles.

Larry Charles and his wife Barbara at the after party for the HBO series "Entourage" | Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

1993 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Comedy Series for “Seinfeld”

1992 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing in a Comedy Series For “Seinfeld”

2023 People's Choice Award: Midnight Madness For “Dicks: The Musical”

2008 New Visions Award: Non-Fiction Motion Picture For “Religulous”

How old is Larry Charles?

Larry Charles is 66 years old.

What movies has Larry Charles directed?

Charles has directed movies such as "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," "Bruno," and "Religulous."

What is Larry Charles’ net worth?

Larry Charles has an estimated net worth of $100 million.

