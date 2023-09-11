Name Larry Bird Net worth $75 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Basketball DOB 7 December 1956 Age 66 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Retired Basketball Player/Basketball Coach/Basketball Executive

American professional basketball legend and business executive, Larry Bird has an estimated net worth of $75 million as of May, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Bird known for his exceptional basketball intelligence, precision shooting, and tenacious work ethic, won several accolades, including three NBA Championships with the Boston Celtics, two NBA Finals MVP titles, and three consecutive NBA MVP awards. He was also a 12-time All-Star and one of the few players to join the prestigious 50-40-90 club.

Larry Bird holds up his trophy, after winning the 1986 Three Point Contest | Getty Images | Photo by Jim Zerschling

After retirement, Bird became head coach of the Indiana Pacers, and he still works with the team serving as a consultant.

Larry Bird's major source of income was from his contracts during his playing years. After his retirement, he took up different positions like, head coach, president, and executive, and remained in touch with the business world of basketball. For his work, he earned the title of NBA Executive of the Year after the 2011-2012 season, to become the only man in NBA history to win all three awards of NBA MVP, Coach of the Year, and Executive of the Year.

Larry Bird’s salary and earnings

Larry Bird is estimated to have earned nearly $26 million from just his salary during his NBA career. Bird signed one of his first major contracts in 1989 for $2.75 million. His next major paycheck came for the year 1991-92, of a whopping $7 million as he signed with the Boston Celtics, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Larry Bird dribbles the ball during the 1987 NBA Finals | Getty Images | Photo by Focus on Sport

Other ventures

After retiring from basketball as a player, Bird remained with the Celtics as a special assistant from 1992 to 1997. He then became the coach for the Indiana Pacers. He led the team to a 58-24 record in the 1997-1998 season and was named the NBA Coach of the Year. Bird resigned from his position as head coach after the end of the 2000 season, but was hired back in 2003, as their president of basketball operations.

Larry Bird and Magic Johnson at the 2019 NBA Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Kovac

He then left the Pacers in 2012 and returned a year later to his position as president of basketball operations. He remained in that capacity in 2017, then served as an advisor till 2022. After a break of nearly a year, Bird returned to the Pacers as a consultant.

In 2019, Bird listed his Tudor-style mansion in Indianapolis for a whopping $4.6 million as per NESN. The 10,000-square-foot home was custom-built in 2002 for Bird and his wife, Dinah with five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. It includes amenities like a tennis court, pool, billiard room, wine cellar, pub, and a theatre.

Bird’s first marriage was with Janet Condra in 1975. The two separated within a year of marriage before reconciling briefly in 1977 when they had their daughter, Corrie. Later, they ultimately separated permanently, and in 1989 Bird married Dinah Mattingly. The two adopted children, Conner and Mariah have been together ever since.

Dinah Bird, Larry Bird, and Mariah Bird entering the "Late Show With David Letterman" taping | Getty Images | Photo by Ray Tamarra

1981, 1984, 1986 NBA championship (with Boston Celtics)

2012 NBA Executive of the Year Award

1998 NBA Coach of the Year Award

1988 All-NBA Team

1987 All-NBA Team

1986 NBA Most Valuable Player Award, Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award, Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year, All-NBA Team

1985 NBA Most Valuable Player Award, All-NBA Team

1984 Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award, NBA Most Valuable Player Award

1983 All-NBA Team

1982 All-NBA Team, NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award

1981 All-NBA Team

1980 All-NBA Team. NBA Rookie of the Year Award

1979 John R. Wooden Award

How old is Larry Bird?

Larry Bird is 66 years old.

How much money is Larry Bird worth?

Larry Bird is estimated to be worth $75 million as of 2023, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

What does Larry Bird do now?

Larry Bird served as an advisor for the Indiana Pacers until 2022. He left the team for a year and came back as a consultant.

Did Larry Bird ever marry?

Larry Bird has been married twice, first with Janet Condra and the second time with Dinah Mattingly.

