What is Kim Cattrall’s net worth?

British-Canadian actress Kim Cattrall, famous for her portrayal of “Samantha Jones” in HBO's "Sex and the City", has an estimated net worth of $40 million, as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Cattrall is set to reprise her iconic character of Samantha Jones in the Season 2 finale of “Sex and the City” sequel, “And Just Like That...”.

Earlier, it was reported that Cattrall had refused to be a part of the latest series due to a salary dispute and a poor relationship with the cast.

Salary and income

Kim Cattrall was making $350,000 per episode at the peak of “Sex and the City’s” success and was paid $7 million for the first “Sex and the City” movie, followed by a $10 million paycheck for the second, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

But Cattrall had a massive falling-out with co-actor Sarah Jessica Parker during the second film over Parker receiving substantially larger paychecks for the films. This may be the reason behind Cattrall's absence from the series "And Just Like That…” for which her cast members each earned $1 million per episode.

Real estate holdings and assets

In 1998 Cattrall paid $450,000 for a one-story waterfront cottage in East Hampton, New York, and lived in the property for 22 years before listing it for $3.25 million, only to sell it for $2.9 million.

In 2003, towards the end of “Sex and the City” Cattrall bought a $1.67 million apartment in a 1929 Park Avenue building by Emery Roth, as per the Architectural Digest. Cattrall then bought another property in 2014 on the east coast of Vancouver Island in British Columbia for an undisclosed sum, and has been living there since.

Net worth over the years

2022 $73 Million 2021 $66 Million 2020 $59 Million 2019 $53 Million

Social media following

Personal Life

Cattrall was married to Larry Davis from 1977 to 1979 and then married Andre J. Lyson in 1982, but the couple split in 1989. From 1998 to 2004, she was married to audio designer and jazz bassist Mark Levinson, and wrote a book about her experiences with Levinson, called "Satisfaction: The Art of the Female Orgasm". Since 2016, Cattrall has been dating Russell Thomas, who is 14 years younger than her.

Awards

2013 Canadian Screen Award: Special Award For Outstanding Artistic Contribution to Film & Television.

2011 Golden Gate Award

2008 NBC Universal Award of Distinction

FAQs

How old is Kim Cattrall?

Kim Cattrall is 67 years old

Is Kim Cattrall in a relationship?

Cattrall has been in a relationship with her partner, Russell Thomas for seven years.

What is the age difference between Russell Thomas and Kim Cattrall?

Kim Cattrall and Russell Thomas have a 14-year age gap.

Why did Kim Cattrall refuse to star in “And Just Like That…?

Cattrall refused involvement in the sequel of “Sex and the City”, reportedly due to salary disputes and a tense relationship with the cast.

