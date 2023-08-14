How Kevin Spacey’s Net Worth and Reputation Collapsed like a ‘House of Cards'

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey worked in several Hollywood films. He began his career as a stage actor during the 1980s. Supporting roles in film and television followed soon and he gained critical acclaim in the early 1990s. Then a few year ago, everything came to a grinding halt.

The actor, director, screenwriter, and producer has a net worth of over $100 million ($110 million, per CA Knowledge and $100 million, per Marca). His net worth fell following sexual assault allegations made against him. Spacey lost his job on "House of Cards" and was dropped from various other projects.

Image Source: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Spacey, 64, was cleared of seven charges of sexual assault by a court in London last month. He is slowly making a comeback. "Control," his first film since his acquittal in which he appears in a major voice role, is set to release in both the US and the UK on December 15, 2023, per Variety.

Kevin Spacey was born on July 26, 1959, in South Orange, New Jersey. Raised alongside two siblings, he endured physical abuse from his father, who held racist and Nazi sympathies. He attended a military school, later transferring to Chatsworth High School, where he debuted in theater through "The Sound of Music." After high school graduation, he headed to New York City, enrolling at the esteemed Juilliard School where he also studied comedy.

Image Source: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Spacey's theater success began with a small Shakespearean role, followed by "Ghosts" on Broadway in 1982. By 1986, he gained recognition in the New York theater circuit with performances in "Sleuth" and "The Seagull" on Broadway. His breakthrough arrived in 1986 with the well-received play "Long Day's Journey Into Night."

Alongside theater roles, he starred in "Lost in Yonkers" (1991), which earned him a Tony award. He appeared in TV series such as "L.A. Crime" and "The Murder of Mary Phagan," and started his cinematic journey in 1989 with "See No Evil, Hear No Evil," and he made an impact in "Wiseguy" (1989) and "Glengarry Glen Ross" (1992). Notable performances in "The Ref," "Swimming With Sharks," and "The Usual Suspects" (1995) earned him an Academy Award.

In the late 90s, Spacey stood out in "Se7en" and "A Time to Kill," but fame and an Academy Award came with "American Beauty" (1999). His versatility extended to "A Bug's Life," "Pay it Forward," and "Superman Returns" as Lex Luthor.

He starred in "House of Cards" until 2018 when sexual harassment allegations led to his exit. In 2013, Spacey was also a producer on the show, and he was earning an estimated peak salary of $20 million annually from the series, per Marca. Spacey earns an estimated salary of $6 million per year, according to CA Knowledge estimates.

Image Source: Nicole Harnishfeger-Pool/Getty Images

In 1997, Spacey established his production company, Trigger Street Productions, which was acquired by Relativity Media in 2016. Spacey also directed several films and hosted episodes of "Saturday Night Live." Notably, he was featured in the video game "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare." Spacey also went on to take up the position of artistic director at London's Old Vic Theater in 2003.

Among the many awards and Nominations won by Kevin Spacey, Here are a few of them, according to South West Journal.

Academy Awards:

1996: Best Supporting Actor for “The Usual Suspects” – Won

2000: Best Actor for “American Beauty” – Won

Emmy Awards:

2013-2017: Outstanding Drama Series for “House of Cards” – Nominated

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for “House of Cards” – Nominated

Grammy Awards:

2006: Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for “Beyond the Sea” – Nominated

Real estate and assets

In 2017, it was revealed that Kevin Spacey was the mystery buyer of a $5.65 million five-level home at 622 Ponte Villas North, Baltimore, per Property Forum, and in the same year, he sold a Los Angeles estate—a 6565-square-foot home standing on 1.1 acres of land at $11 million, per AD.

Kevin Spacey has an impressive car collection, which includes a Mercedes AMG, a Ford Mustang, a Ford Pickup truck, and an Audi A4.

In 2017, Kevin Spacey faced allegations of making advances toward a 14-year-old in 1986, per The Things. He attributed the behavior to alcohol, but about about 15 similar accounts surfaced, suggesting a pattern of behavior. Some of them involved individuals connected to the entertainment industry, like the Old Vic theater. The Old Vic theater received complaints from 20 people and three of them went to the police.

"House of Cards" was affected, leading to a shortened final season and reshoots due to Spacey's departure. In November 2021, he was even ordered to pay $31 million to the "House of Cards" studio for the inconveniences caused, per The New York Times. The amount included compensatory damages of $29.5 million and $1.5 million in legal fees and other expenses.

By 2018, more allegations emerged, irreparably damaging Spacey's reputation. In 2019, a person who alleged Spacey of groping died by suicide. That year, three people linked to cases against Spacey passed away and legal cases followed but didn't result in penalties. MRC's lawsuit sought compensation from Spacey personally for financial losses due to canceling the sixth season and producing fewer episodes.

