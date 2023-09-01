Name Kathy Hilton Net Worth $350 million Salary N/A Annual Income N/A Sources of income Business, acting DOB March 13, 1959 Age 64 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Entrepreneur/actor

Actress, fashion designer and philanthropist Kathy Hilton has an estimated net worth of $350 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This is a combined estimate along with her husband Rick Hilton, who is the chairman and co-founder of Hilton & Hyland, a real estate brokerage firm. The Hiltons' have four children including Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton. Kathy Hilton has also appeared in the show “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

Kathy Hilton is married to RIck Hilton. Getty Images | Mark Sullivan

Kathy Hilton owned a gift and antique store before working as a host on the reality show “I Want to Be a Hilton”, according to IMDb. She also starred in an episode of the soap opera “The Young and the Restless” as herself and the first (and only) season of her daughter’s reality series, “The World According to Paris in 2011”. Further, she appeared is season 11 and 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”. For the show she was reportedly paid about $150,000 to $300,000, as per Women’s Health Magazine. Kathy and her daughters Paris and Nicky Hilton have modeled for various magazines.

Apart from fashion, Kathy Hilton also has a successful skincare and make-up company which she launched in 2008. Her company reportedly generates a massive revenue that is estimated to be approximately 10 million, as per capitalism.com.

Kathy Hilton along with husband Rick Hiton bought a $3.385 million home in Hamptons in 1999. The 7-bedroom property is spread across 3-acre in the lavish neighborhood. The couple has traditionally rented the house for summer. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the rent for the property is estimated to be $300,000 to $400,000.

In 2004, the couple paid $9.2 million for a large mansion in Bel Air. After nearly a decade in 2014, they bought a luxurious apartment for $2.5 million in the Pierre Hotel in New York City.

Kathy Hilton married Richard Hilton reportedly at the young age of 20 years. The two have four children, daughters Paris and Nicky, and sons Barron and Conrad, who also work in the entertainment industry.

Paris, Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton at amfAR's 11th Annual Boathouse Rocks | Getty Images | KMazur

The two also have six grandchildren, three through their daughter Nicky and her husband James Rothschild, and two by Barron, and one by Paris Hilton. The couple has been residing at their Bel Air home for years.

Kathy Hilton and husband Rick Hilton have four children. Getty Images | Jon Kopaloff

