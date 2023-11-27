What Is MLB Legend Justin Upton's Net Worth?

Name Justin Upton Net worth $90 million Salary $28 million (2022) Annual income N/A Sources of income Baseball, endorsements DOB August 25, 1987 Age 36 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Baseball Player

Professional baseball player Justin Upton has an estimated net worth of $90 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Upton is one of the most talented players in the sport, who unfortunately stands as a free agent. Known for his powerful hitting and athleticism, his successful career spans over a decade. He has played for various MLB teams since his debut, including the San Diego Padres, Detroit Tigers, and Los Angeles Angels.

Justin Upton of the Los Angeles Angels hits a home run | Getty Images | Photo by Carmen Mandato

Career in Baseball

Upton played baseball along with his brother BJ Upton as they were growing up. He won the AFLAC National High School Player of the Year Award and in college, he played baseball for the North Carolina State University Wolfpack.

He was the first overall pick out of high school in the 2007 MLB Draft for the Arizona Diamondbacks big league club at the age of 19. After spending a few seasons in the minors, he was called up to the Diamondbacks in 2007. He ended up batting .221 with two home runs and 11 RBI.

Justin Upton of the Arizona Diamondback stands in the on-deck circle | Getty Images | Photo by Ralph Freso

In 2010, Upton signed a six-year contract extension with the Diamondbacks and he went on to have one of his best career seasons in 2011, batting .289 with 31 home runs and scoring the second-most runs in the National League.

In 2012, Upton hit his 100th career home run in his final season with the Diamondbacks. He finished the season tied for second in the National League in runs scored. He then declined a trade to the Seattle Mariners.

Upton then went to the Atlanta Braves in early 2013 and became a teammate of his brother BJ. In a game against the Colorado Rockies, they hit back-to-back home runs. They finished their time together for the Braves having homered in the same game on five different occasions, setting a record for brothers in MLB.

In 2014, Upton was traded to the San Diego Padres, to be reunited with his brother BJ, who was traded in the spring of 2015. He then signed a six-year contract with the Detroit Lions with the option to pursue free agency after the 2017 season.

Justin Upton celebrates with B.J. Upton | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin C. Cox

At the end of the 2017 season, the Tigers traded him to the Los Angeles Angels. He was then re-signed with the Angels on a five-year contract and he went on to bat .257 and record 30 home runs and 85 RBI in 2018. In the shortened 2020 season, he scored his 300th career home run, and the following year he recorded his 1,000th career RBI. However, he was released by the Angels in April of 2022.

Upton then signed a contract with the Seattle Mariners, who optioned him to the Triple-A minors in July. However, Upton declined the offer and he chose to be a free agent for the 2023 season.

Career Earnings

Upton started his career at the Diamondbacks with an average salary of $380,000 and a $1 million signing bonus in 2007. His six-year contract with Detroit Tigers was worth $133 million which paid him an average salary of $22.3 million per year, per Forbes. This allowed Upton to feature at the 82nd spot on the Forbes list of The World's Highest-Paid Athletes. His five-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels in 2017 was worth $106 million and he earned an average salary of $28 million per year in 2022, as per CBS News.

Endorsements

Justin Upton has bagged several high-profile sponsorships over his career. Some of his sponsors include brands like Rawlings, Franklin Sports, and Adidas. In 2017, Upton made about $200,000 from various endorsements, according to Forbes.

Justin Upton completes his throw back uniform with custom shoes from Adidas | Getty Images | Photo by Chris Pondy

In 2020, Upton bought a 6,000-square-foot mansion in Newport Beach, California for a whopping $4.726 million. The five-bedroom mansion in the Dover Shores neighborhood features several luxurious amenities, rustic beams, reclaimed oak floors, and cozy fireplaces. Upton listed the home for $6.8 million in September, according to Realtor.

Instagram 33.5K Twitter 200K Facebook 5K

In 2013, Upton married his longtime girlfriend, Ashley Borror. The couple has daughters Sydnee and Evyn. His youngest daughter was diagnosed with Emanuel syndrome, a rare disorder. Upton and his wife work together to raise awareness about the condition.

2011 Fielding Bible Award

2011 Silver Sluggers NL (OF)

2014 Silver Sluggers NL (OF)

2017 Silver Sluggers AL (OF)

How old is Justin Upton?

Justin Upton is 36 years old.

How many hits does Justin Upton have?

With a batting average of .261 Justin Upton has 1,754 hits.

Who are the Upton brothers?

Justin Upton and B.J Upton have played together in the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres.

What is Justin Upton’s net worth?

Justin Upton has an estimated net worth of $90 million as of November according to Celebrity Net Worth.

