Justin Timberlake's Net Worth Jumped After He Sold His Entire Song Catalog For $100 Million; How Rich Is He Now?
|Name
|Justin Timberlake
|Net Worth
|$350 Million
|Salary
|$4 Million
|Annual Income
|$10 Million
|Sources of Income
|EPs, Commercials, Concerts, Appearances, record producing
|Gender
|Male
|Date of Birth
|January 31, 1981
|Age
|42
|Nationality
|American
|Profession
|Singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor
What Is Justin Timberlake's net worth?
The American singer, songwriter actor, and also record producer has been in the limelight for years now. Beginning as a child actor in "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club", he rose to fame alongside Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling. Timberlake currently has an estimated net worth between $300-$350 million, as per various platforms. Over the years, Timberlake has also invested in numerous brands, strengthening his net worth.
What are Justin Timberake's sources of income?
Salary
His previous salary—a whopping $45 million came the various music streaming platforms. However, that changed following the deal he signed with Hipgnosis Song Management. Timberlake recently sold his entire music catalog for an estimated $100 million, as per The WSJ.
Business ventures
Justin Timberlake has an impressive investment portfolio. Apart from stocks that include Amazon, Qualcomm, Apple, PayPal and Coca-Cola, he also has been key in expanding the business with 901 Tequila and William Rast clothing line. He also owns a chain of restaurants in the USA. As per the reports, Timberlake has earned more than $50 million from various sources.
Timberlake's assets
Justin Timberlake owns over 18 properties, has a huge collection of cars and luxury yachts. He has cash reserves of $35 million and 15 stocks worth another $35 million. He bought a 10,900-square-foot mansion for a stunning $25 million. He renovated and expanded the house spending an additional $4 million. He reportedly imported German oak flooring. The house also features a library, a grand fireplace and a principal bedroom that boasts glass walls.
His car collection includes a Jaguar F-TYPE, which he bought for $220,000 and also a Rolls-Royce Cullinan that cost him $1 million. He also has a few other cars like Toyota Vellfire, Range Rover Sport and Bugatti Veyron.
Justin Timberlake's net worth over the years
|2023
|$350 Million
|2022
|$220 Million
|2021
|$200 Million
|2020
|$128 Million
|2019
|$125 Million
|2018
|$110 Million
Justin Timberlake's social media following
|70.9 Million
|61.4 Million
|41 Million
Early life
Justin Randall Timberlake was born on January 31, 1981, in Memphis, Tennessee. Timberlake was introduced to music at a very young age by his grandfather. He started performing country and gospel music when he was a kid. Before appearing in the famous "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club", he was seen on a television show, "Star Search" when he was just 11. He eventually joined the boyband NSYNC, which was managed by Lou Pearlman.
In August of 2002, Timberlake began his solo journey and released his first solo single, "Like I Love You" followed by "Justified" which was another huge hit. Fun fact: The co-founder of YouTube said that YouTube was inspired by the difficulty of finding footage of the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show involving Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake.
Accolades
Justin Timberlake has been nominated for the Academy Awards once for his music video, "Can't Stop the Feeling." He is also a 6-time Grammy winner and has bagged the Apple awards in the category of Best Musical Performer in 2013. Timberlake has won 19 The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers awards in the last 2 decades. Apart from this, he has also won the BBC Music Awards and the Billboard Touring Awards in 2007.
FAQs
What is Justin Timberlake known for?
He rose to fame as a member of the hugely successful band NSYNC.
What is Justin Timberlake's song "Mirrors" about?
The song was written in honor of his grandparents who were celebrating their 63rd anniversary that year.
What is Justin Timberlake's full name?
His full name is Justin Randall Timberlake.
