Name Britney Spears Net Worth $60 million Gender Female DOB Dec 2, 1981 Age 41 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Author, Music Video Director, Record producer, Artist, Dancer, Television producer, Fashion designer, Entertainer, Film Producer

Britney Spears, a pop singer from the United States, holds an estimated net worth of $60 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Britney rose to prominence in mainstream pop music and culture through her 1999 hit "Baby One More Time" and the subsequent 2000 single "Oops! I Did It Again." She is called the "Queen of Pop".

Image Source: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

While Britney Spears garnered substantial earnings during the early 2000s, amassing $40 million from tours and record sales in 2002, insiders disclosed to the news outlet New Yorker that her finances dwindled to "a few million dollars" upon her conservatorship's establishment. Throughout the conservatorship's duration, her finances expanded, but she reportedly encountered significant restrictions on accessing her own money, despite her extensive workload—releasing four albums, engaging in a Vegas residency that purportedly paid $300,000 per night (along with a $35 million extension), and embarking on a tour amassing $131 million. She also earned $15 million by judging on "The X Factor", while Forbes reported a staggering $34 million in earnings for her in 2017.

Curiously, her conservators, including her father Jamie, retained primary authority over her earnings. Shockingly, despite her multimillion-dollar earnings, The New York Times revealed that Britney was allocated a mere $2,000-per-week allowance as per Cosmopolitan.

Image Source: HECTOR MATA/AFP via Getty Images

Las Vegas Residency

In 2013, Britney inked a $30 million deal for a residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, entailing 100 shows across two years. She extended her contract for the "Piece of Me" show until 2017, breathing new life into her career, finances, and reputation. Over the four-year stint, Britney delivered 250 performances, culminating in a record-breaking final show on December 31, 2017, where she reportedly earned $1.172 million. This achievement not only set a fresh Las Vegas box office record for a single show but also outperformed the previous record-holder, Jennifer Lopez.

Conservatorship and termination

After a public breakdown in 2008, Britney was put under her father's control through a legal conservatorship. This gave her father authority over her finances, including a reported net worth of around $41 million in 2014. The conservatorship, valued at $36.1 million in 2013, saw a $5 million increase that year. Other valuable assets owned by Britney were not part of this arrangement. An estimate in 2020 pegged the conservatorship assets at about $60 million. In 2021, following Britney's accusations of abuse, the conservatorship was terminated.

Image Source: Mike Windle/Contour by Getty Images

Britney married dancer Kevin Federline in 2004 and the couple got divorced in 2007. The custody of their two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James was left to Federline, and Spears was obligated to provide child support. Subsequently, in 2018, Federline supposedly sought a rise in child support from Spears, which was resolved through an extrajudicial agreement. As of 2018, reports indicated that Kevin received a monthly support sum of $60,000, a payment that would terminate upon their children reaching the age of 18. Britney married Hesam "Sam" Asghari Asghari an Iranian-American model in June 2022.

What made Britney Spears famous?

The release of her debut album, "... Baby One More Time" in early 1999 made Britney Famous.

How much is Britney Spears's net worth in 2023?

Britney Spears' net worth is estimated to be $60 million in 2023.

How rich is Britney's husband?

Sam currently has a net worth of $5 million.

What car does Britney own?

She owns a Jaguar XKR.

