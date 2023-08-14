 Christina Aguilera's Net Worth: How Rich Is The American Singer and 'The Voice' Coach

Name Christina Aguilera Networth $160 Million Salary $1 Million Annual Income $12 Million Sources of income Music Streaming, EPs, Appearances Gender Female Date Of Birth December 18, 1980 Age 42 Years Nationality American Profession Singer-songwriter, Television Personality

Also Read: Queen of Pop Janet Jackson Is So Big , She Didn't Need Her Famous Last Name To Build Her $180 Million Fortune

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina)

Christina Aguilera started her career as a television personality before turning her attention to singing. The decorated artist rose to fame in the late 80s. Christina Aguilera announced her arrival with her single "Genie in a Bottle" from her 1999 self-titled debut album. Aguilera has sold over 75 million records worldwide. She is also a celebrated television personality and has also served as the judge on the popular music competition, "The Voice." She is worth a cool $160 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Christina earns close to $12 million in a typical year, thanks to her work as a singer, a TV personality, and the various endorsements that she does.

Also Read: 'Piano Man' Billy Joel's Long Island Mansion Is Listed at $49 Million: A Look at His Career and Wealth

Salary

Christina Aguilera is the highest-paid coach on "The Voice" and earns close to $12 million a year. She also earns quite a lot from her tours, and notably netted $48.1 million in sales from her "Back to Basics" tour.

Also Read: Lil Wayne Denies Having $150 Million Net Worth: A Look at His Wealth, Earnings

Business Ventures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina)

Over the years, Aguilera has been a part of many product lines. She has released several popular fragrances including "Xpose", "Simply Christina" and "Inspire." She has had brand deals with Sears, Levi's, Skechers, Versace, Oreo, Coca-Cola, and Pepsi. She also earned around $300,000 for opening the summer sale at a London department store called Harrods in 2004. She was also paid another $1.5 million by People magazine for her son's baby pictures in 2008.

Getty Images | Tristan Fewings

In 2007, Christina Aguilera purchased a six-bedroom, nine-bathroom Mediterranean-style home in Beverly Hills for around $11.5 million, as per LA Times. She also has a mansion in Hollywood Hills. Apart from real estate, she also has an elaborate car collection that includes a Lamborghini, Ferrari California T, Aventador, Ford Mustang GT, and Lincoln Town Car. She also owns a custom Rolls Royce Phantom that costs over $450,000 and a Bentley Continental GT worth $202,500.

Net Worth In 2023 $160 Million Net Worth In 2022 $158 Million Net Worth In 2021 $146 Million Net Worth In 2020 $140 Million Net Worth In 2019 $130 Million Net Worth In 2018 $120 Million

Instagram 9.1 million followers Twitter 16.3 million followers Facebook 25 million followers

Aguilera first got married to Jordan Bratman after dating the music executive for a while. The two have a son, Max whom they welcomed in 2008. The couple separated in 2010 and the divorce was finalized in 2011. Aguilera has since been in a relationship with Mathew Rutler, with whom she welcomed a daughter.

Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

At the age of just 19, she bagged her first ever Grammy. She would go on to win 4 four Grammy Awards, three Billboard Latin Music Awards, and two MTV Video Music Awards, as per E! News. Aguilera has been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in recognition of her achievements in the recording industry.

Getty Images | Tristan Fewing

She is an American with multicultural roots. Her father is Ecuadorian while her mother is a mix of Irish, German, Welsh, and Dutch.

Yes, Aguilera was a singer and she starred in "The Mickey Mouse Club House" along with Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Keri Russel, and Ryan Gosling.

She has done many movies over the years including "Burlesque", "Pitch Perfect 2", "Zoe", and more.

More from MARKETREALIST

Simone Biles Makes A Cracking Comeback, Here's Her Wealth Update

Drug Kingpin El Chapo Who Created a $12.6 Billion Empire, Now Complains of Discrimination in Jail