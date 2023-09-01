Name Julia Garner NetWorth $3 Million Salary $2,00,000+ Annual Income $250,000+ Sources of Income Professional Actress Gender Female DOB Feb 1, 1994 Age 29 Yrs Nationality American Profession Actor

Julia Garner, the talented American actress, has made quite a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Born in New York City in February 1994, she has come a long way since her debut in the film industry in 2010. With her exceptional acting skills, Garner has managed to accumulate an impressive net worth of $3 million. However, this is just the beginning of her financial success story.

Julia Garner is seen at the Martinez Hotel during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2023, in Cannes, France

Julia Garner's income primarily comes from her acting career. Her breakthrough role came in 2017 when she started portraying Ruth Langmore in the critically acclaimed Netflix TV series, "Ozark." This role not only earned her widespread recognition but also served as a significant source of income.

Julia Garner's salary

Julia Garner's salary is a commanding six figures per episode for her remarkable portrayal in "Ozark." Garner's exceptional talent, highlighted by her two Emmy wins, distinguishes her as the show's standout performer. This substantial per-episode rate has likely translated into millions of dollars over the course of the series, which concluded in 2022. Garner's impressive earnings reflect her immense contribution to the show's success and her status as one of television's most accomplished and well-compensated actors.

Endorsements

Julia Garner's success extends beyond the screen. She has become a sought-after name in the world of fashion and luxury brands. Her endorsements with renowned names like Swarovski, Prada, and Gucci have not only boosted her public image but have also added to her financial portfolio. The lucrative deals she has secured in the fashion industry have further bolstered her net worth.

Julia Garner's lifestyle is reflective of her financial success. She resides in a stunning house in New York City, where she lives with her husband, Mark Foster, the lead singer of Foster the People. Her car collection includes vehicles such as a Range Rover, Chevrolet Camaro GT, and Ford. These assets are indicative of her comfortable and luxurious lifestyle.

2023 $3.0 million 2022 $2.7 million 2021 $2.4 million

Julia Garner has been married to Mark Foster since 2019. In addition to her thriving career and financial achievements, Julia Garner has received accolades for her outstanding performances. She won Primetime Emmy Awards in 2019 and 2020 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Ruth Langmore in "Ozark." In January 2023, she added the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical, Comedy, or Drama to her list of achievements.

What is Julia Garner's primary source of income?

Julia Garner's primary source of income is her successful acting career, with notable roles in TV series like "Ozark" and "Inventing Anna."

What endorsements has Julia Garner been a part of?

Julia Garner has secured endorsements with prestigious brands such as Swarovski, Prada, and Gucci.

Has Julia Garner won any awards for her acting?

Yes, Julia Garner has received critical acclaim and several awards, including Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award for her role in "Ozark" and "Inventing Anna."

