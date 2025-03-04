ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'leary cries after hearing founder's story — then Lori surprises everyone

The emotional story behind the product even left the most ruthless shark in tears.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Kevin O'Leary and Lori Greiner on Shark Tank (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing Kevin O'Leary and Lori Greiner on Shark Tank (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

"Shark Tank" isn't simply about connecting entrepreneurs to investors on TV, but the episodes also allow people to narrate their journeys, which resonate with viewers but, in some cases, leave sharks emotional as well. One such participant was Mike Gatow, one of the two co-founders of Legacy Shave, who made the judges cry with his company's heartwarming backstory. While the pitch was one of the most moving incidents on the show, it also showed that entrepreneurs can't score big without creating a superior product. 

Screenshot showin Mike Gatow making his pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showin Mike Gatow making his pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Gatow walked into "Shark Tank" seeking a $300,000 investment for 10% of the company. He claimed that the firm's patented technology was ready to disrupt the $50 billion global shaving industry. To demonstrate the product, Gatow smeared one side of his face with shaving cream with his hand. He explained that the action did not exfoliate his skin and that he was pushing the hair down, which would lead to razor bumps and other problems. He stated that while the old-school shave brush was a great innovation in the shaving industry, people "don't have time" for it.

Screenshot showing Mike demonstrating the Legacy Shave
Screenshot showing Mike demonstrating the Legacy Shave (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

He then pulled out his electronic shaving brush, which solves all issues. He pitched Legacy Shave as a modern shaving brush that fits on any shaving cream can. He showed how the brush automatically dispensed the shaving foam and spread it across the cheek. As he handed out samples, the Sharks praised their presentation. Robert Herjavec complimented the product as well before asking about the cost. Gatow shared that the can and brush sell for $24.95 and cost $5.39 to make, while the brush alone is priced at $19.95.

Screenshot showing Herjavec complimenting the product
Screenshot showing Herjavec complimenting the product (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Lori Greiner then asked the entrepreneur about how they came up with the idea. Gatow went on to share a story about his father, which left the Sharks in tears. The co-founder shared that he and his brother developed the product with their father; however, after assembling just 200 units, the boys lost interest. Seventeen years later, their father passed away from cancer, and when the two brothers were cleaning out his house, they discovered a message from beyond. 

Screenshot showing a picture of Gatow's father
Screenshot showing a picture of Gatow's father (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Gatow shared that 28 years after they came up with the idea, he discovered that their father had assembled all 3000 units of their product at home while going through chemotherapy to keep himself busy. He also left a note for the brothers, which said, "Don't wait. Life's short. Take the shot." The story struck an emotional chord with the Sharks as Kevin O'Leary was left in tears. He later told the entrepreneur that his story was one of the most moving that he had ever heard on the show.

Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary tearing up
Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary tearing up (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

While the story left the judges emotional, the money-minded Sharks couldn't rely on sentiments alone. Barbara Corcoran said that the deal wasn’t for her, and so she dropped out. Mark Cuban praised the innovation but wasn't impressed with the numbers, thus, he dropped out as well.

Screenshot showing Corcoran trying the product
Screenshot showing Corcoran trying the product (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

O'Leary, who was moved by the presentation, also expressed concerns about the declining sales and the highly competitive nature of the market before dropping out. Herjavec followed suit and dropped out as well, leaving Gatow with just one shark. Greiner chose to focus on the product's strengths and offered the brother a mind-boggling deal of $1 million with a 3% lifetime royalty for 100% of their company.

 

However, Gatow wanted to retain some equity, which Greiner referred to as "Shmuck insurance." She revised her offer to $700,000 for 95% of the company, and Gatow accepted the deal.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'leary cries after hearing founder's story — then Lori surprises everyone
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'leary cries after hearing founder's story — then Lori surprises everyone
The emotional story behind the product even left the most ruthless shark in tears.
8 hours ago
'Family Feud' fans thought Steve Harvey was 'having a stroke' after one answer showed up on board
NEWS
'Family Feud' fans thought Steve Harvey was 'having a stroke' after one answer showed up on board
Harvey thought his time was up as he couldn't take the stupid answers on the show anymore.
10 hours ago
Pat Sajak’s real height leaves fans wondering why he always looked much shorter next to Vanna White
NEWS
Pat Sajak’s real height leaves fans wondering why he always looked much shorter next to Vanna White
While fans have debated the topic a lot, Sajak addressed the issue long before his retirement.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey seemed offended after reading what was written on player's T-shirt
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey seemed offended after reading what was written on player's T-shirt
Carey made sure he kept reminding the contestant who the new legend on the show was.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert reveals the staggering value of her item
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert reveals the staggering value of her item
The guest had no idea that she had the possession of one of the earliest and rarest scriptures.
1 day ago
Excited 'Price is Right' player gets too touchy with Drew Carey and then wins an Audi in wild moment
NEWS
Excited 'Price is Right' player gets too touchy with Drew Carey and then wins an Audi in wild moment
The woman who had it on her bucket list to appear on the show got to drive off in her dream car.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey breaks his mic and throws it at contestant over his wild answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey breaks his mic and throws it at contestant over his wild answer
Harvey couldn't control his laughter, but the player kept insisting that he was right.
1 day ago
Costco shopper who bought Kirkland chicken thighs noticed one major problem: "They used to have..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper who bought Kirkland chicken thighs noticed one major problem: "They used to have..."
There has been a surge in the price of eggs due to a shortage as well.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey for 'cheating' and helping Travis Kelce's mom win
NEWS
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey for 'cheating' and helping Travis Kelce's mom win
Fans caught Carey red handed as he tried to help mama Kelce in the Showcase Showdown round.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' player 'you're so stupid' for risking his relationship over a top answer
NEWS
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' player 'you're so stupid' for risking his relationship over a top answer
The host Steve Harvey told the player that he should have just taken the X.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant has to play Hole in One to win a BMW — turns out, he's a golf course worker
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant has to play Hole in One to win a BMW — turns out, he's a golf course worker
The contestant was also good at guessing the prices of items, and that made things too easy.
2 days ago
‘Shark Tank’ judges have a heated battle over a hat business — as one investor tried to steal the deal
NEWS
‘Shark Tank’ judges have a heated battle over a hat business — as one investor tried to steal the deal
O'Leary and Corcoran tried to speak but John was relentless in pushing his offer.
3 days ago
Youngest guest on 'Antiques Roadshow' says 'I'm gonna be rich' after expert revealed value of his item
NEWS
Youngest guest on 'Antiques Roadshow' says 'I'm gonna be rich' after expert revealed value of his item
The boy said that he wanted to be a collector in the future as well to get rich in life.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant goes against her husband and risks it all for a brand new car: "I wanna go..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant goes against her husband and risks it all for a brand new car: "I wanna go..."
The contestant proved that the wife is always right by making every choice count.
3 days ago
Costco shopper who bought the store chicken issues a major warning: "I just want people to..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper who bought the store chicken issues a major warning: "I just want people to..."
The practice has been banned in European countries according to the shopper.
3 days ago
Pat Sajak fires back at 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who asked him 'what kind of puzzle is that?'
NEWS
Pat Sajak fires back at 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who asked him 'what kind of puzzle is that?'
The host had been seeing the contestant criticize the show and finally gave it back.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hands over his card to woman as he felt awkward asking one question
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hands over his card to woman as he felt awkward asking one question
Harvey stuttered through the round as the question made him visibly uncomfortable.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards in anger and tells players 'y'all should be ashamed'
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards in anger and tells players 'y'all should be ashamed'
Even after someone mentioned the obvious word, the absurd answers didn't stop.
4 days ago
Pat Sajak scolds 'Wheel of Fortune' player after he made one major mistake: "Don't ever do it again"
NEWS
Pat Sajak scolds 'Wheel of Fortune' player after he made one major mistake: "Don't ever do it again"
Dixie took the scolding lightly as he went into the bonus round with confidence.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' player pulls off the 'greatest comeback' in show history — even Drew was in disbelief
NEWS
'Price is Right' player pulls off the 'greatest comeback' in show history — even Drew was in disbelief
Drew Carey was also on his toes as the contestant was racing against the clock to get the price right.
5 days ago