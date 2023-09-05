Name Jonathan Banks Net worth $8 million Salary $100,000 Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting DOB January 31, 1947 Age 76 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

American actor Jonathan Banks is best known for his role as “Mike Ehrmantraut” on the critically acclaimed television crime drama series "Breaking Bad” and its spinoff "Better Call Saul." He has also appeared in other hit shows like “Wiseguy” and had a recurring role in the final NBC season of "Community.” Banks has an estimated net worth of $8 million as of August, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Jonathan Banks at the Premiere of Netflix's "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie". Getty Images | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Recently, Banks appeared at the 10th Anniversary Reunion of "Breaking Bad" where he got emotional while talking about his role and the transition from "Breaking Bad" to the spinoff, "Better Call Saul".

Apart from television, Banks has also appeared on the big screen. He has starred in films like “Under Siege 2: Dark Territory”, “Flipper”, “Freejack”, “Watercolor Postcards”, “Identity Thief”, “Bullet”, “Authors Anonymous”, "Mudbound," and "The Commuter" among others.

Apart from “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul”, Banks has appeared on shows like “Castle”, “CSI”, “Highlander: The Series”, “Alias”, “Matlock”, “Two and A Half Men”, “Modern Family”, “Body of Proof, Ringer”, and “Community”.

While Banks’ income and salary for most of his work remain unknown, it has been reported that in the last two seasons of "Better Call Saul", he made about $100,000 per episode. With this, the total for per season comes out to be $1 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Banks paid $1.185 million for a home in the Malibu hills back in 1990, and as per Celebrity Net Worth, this property is worth at least $7 million, in 2023. The house features 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with a living area of 4,708 square feet as per Virtual Globe Trotting.

Banks first got married to Marnie Fausch in 1968. The two have a daughter and they finalized their divorce after two years of marriage in 1970. He then got married about two decades later in 1990 to Gennera Cebian. With Cebian, Banks has two children who are fraternal twins.

Jonathan Banks and wife Gennera at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards after party celebration. Getty Images | Allen Berezovsky

2022 Saturn Award: Best Supporting Actor in a Network/Cable Television Series for “Better Call Saul”

2019 IndieX Film Festival Actor Award: Best Acting Ensemble for “They Came and Left”

2018 Robert Altman Award for “Mudbound”

2017 Best Supporting Actor Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival for “Alibi”

2017 Special Gotham Jury Award: Best Ensemble Performance for “Mudbound”

2017 BFCC Award: Best Ensemble for “Mudbound”

2015 Critics' Choice TV Award: Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for “Better Call Saul”

2013 Saturn Award: Best Supporting Actor on Television for “Breaking Bad”

How old is Jonathan Banks?

Jonathan Banks is 76 years old.

How old is Mike in Breaking Bad?

While the character’s true age is not known, Episode 7: “Say My Name” of the fifth season of “Breaking Bad” suggests Mike’s age to be around 65 to 69 years.

What is Jonathan Banks’ net worth?

Jonathan Banks has an estimated net worth of $8 million, as of 2023 according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Does Jonathan Banks have a wife?

Jonathan Banks married Gennera Cebian in 1990 with whom he has fraternal twins.

Is Jonathan Banks a doctor?

Jonathan Banks received an honorary doctoral degree from Indiana University in 2016.

What did Jonathan Banks do before acting?

Jonathan Banks started his career as the stage manager of "Hair." He then moved to Los Angeles in 1974 and worked from smaller TV acting roles to hit movie and television roles.

How much did Jonathan Banks make per episode?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Jonathan Banks received a salary of around $100,000 per episode for “Better Call Saul”.