Name Joey Lynn King Net Worth $4 million Salary $12,000 Annual Income $200,000 Sources of income Acting, production DOB July 30, 1999 Age 24 Gender Female Nationality American Profession Actor/Producer

American actress and producer Joey King has an estimated net worth of $4 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. King started her career as a child actress appearing in commercials. She went on to star in films such as "Ramona and Beezus" (2010) and "The Kissing Booth" series (2018–2021).

King is now set to get married to her long-time partner Steven Piet. She recently shared a peek into her bachelorette party on Instagram. Her post revealed that the “Bullet Train” star celebrated her bachelorette in Napa Valley, with friends and family with a special wine-tasting ceremony.

King’s net worth is mostly attributed to her film series on Netflix, “The Kissing Booth”. Cosmopolitan estimates that the star made nearly $1 to $2 million for the franchise and since she was an executive producer for the final film of the series, she is estimated to have made a little more.

For one of her recent projects, “Bullet Train,” King is estimated to have made $700,000, according to Showbiz Galore. Per CA Knowledge, she earns $200,000 annually.

King started her career at a very young age and by the time she was 6 years old, she had appeared in more than 100 commercials.

More recently, she became the brand ambassador for Italian jewelry company Pomellato as part of the company’s awareness campaign to celebrate International Women’s Day. She will also be a part of Local’s Clear the Shelters 2023 campaign.

King is a producer and the founder of the production company, All The King’s Horses. In 2021, she signed a “first look deal” with Netflix to produce movies for the streaming giant. As per a Deadline report, she was one of the youngest creatives to strike such a deal which could be highly lucrative for the star.

Net worth over the years

2022 $4.8 Million 2021 $4.6 Million 2020 $4.4 Million 2019 $4.3 Million

King is dating Steven Piet, the director and producer of King’s film, "The Act”, for which he earned an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe nomination. After three years of dating, the two got engaged and King shared photos from the proposal on Instagram in March 2022.

King celebrated her bachelorette party in July 2023 and the couple is yet to reveal their wedding date. King told PEOPLE that their wedding will be less traditional and small, but elegant.

Awards

2020 People's Choice Award: Favorite Comedy Movie Star for “The Kissing Booth 2”

2019 Blimp Award: Favorite Movie Actress for “The Kissing Booth”

2016 Special Jury Prize: Best Actress for “Borealis (2015)”

2015 Best Canadian Feature Film - Special Mention: Best Actress for “Borealis”

2014 BTVA Voice Acting Award: Best Female Vocal Performance by a Child for “Oz the Great and Powerful”

2011 Young Artist Award: Best Performance in a Feature Film - Leading Young Actress Ten and Under for “Ramona and Beezus”

What is the net worth of Joey King?

Joey King‘s net worth is estimated to be $4 million in 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How old is Joey King?

Born on 30 July 1999, Joey King is 24 years old.

Who is Joey King married to?

Joey King is engaged to Steven Piet and the couple are soon to get married.

How old was Joey King in her first movie?

Joey King was six years old when she appeared in her first film “Grace (2006),” according to IMBD.

