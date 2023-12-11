Name Jennifer Grey Net Worth $10 Million Gender Male DOB Mar 26, 1960 Age 63 Nationality American Profession Actor, voice actor

Remembered for appearances in classics such as "Dirty Dancing" and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," American actress Jennifer Grey has achieved a net worth of $10 million as of December 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. Beyond the silver screen, she appeared on TV shows such as ABC's "It's Like, You Know…" (1999–2001) and portrayed Judy Meyers in Amazon Prime Video's "Red Oaks" (2014–2017). Throughout her career, Grey has been part of over 40 films and television projects, apart from her stint on Broadway with "The Twilight of the Golds" in 1993. In 2010, she participated in and won "Dancing With the Stars" alongside partner Derek Hough.

Jennifer Grey visits the SiriusXM Studios | Photo by Cindy Ord | Getty Images

Ever since Jennifer Grey secured her first commercial role in a Dr. Pepper advertisement at the age of 19, acting has been her main source of income. She made her debut on the big screen in the 1984 film, "Reckless." In the same year, she appeared in movies such as "Red Dawn" and "The Cotton Club" as well as the TV show "ABC Afterschool Special." Following this, Grey acted in the 1985 film "American Flyers" and co-starred with Matthew Broderick in the 1986 teen comedy "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

Grey's breakthrough came in 1987 when she starred alongside Patrick Swayze in the hugely successful film, "Dirty Dancing" which grossed $214.6 million against a $4.5 million budget. Grey's performance earned her a Golden Globe nomination, and then she lent her voice to the character Airelle in the 1988 French animated movie "Gandahar" and appeared in various films, including "Bloodhounds of Broadway" (1989), "If the Shoe Fits" (1990), and "Wind" (1992).

In 1995, Jennifer appeared in the film "Lover's Knot" and the TV movie "The West Side Waltz." She also had a memorable guest role on the "Friends" episode titled "The One with the Evil Orthodontist" as Mindy, the former best friend of Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel Green. Following that, Grey appeared in the films, "Portraits of a Killer" (1996) and "Red Meat" (1997) as well as the TV movies "Outrage" (1998) and "Since You've Been Gone" (1998).

Jennifer Grey attends "The Build Series" to discuss "Red Oaks" at AOL HQ | Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/WireImage | Getty Images

In 1987, Grey was in a car accident in Northern Ireland, driven by her then-boyfriend Matthew Broderick. Sadly, two people lost their lives, and Grey suffered severe whiplash. She wasn't able to enjoy the success of "Dirty Dancing" due to survivor's guilt after the accident. Before "Dancing with the Stars," Grey dealt with chronic neck problems from the 1987 accident, leading to a titanium plate insertion, and an MRI revealed thyroid cancer, which was successfully treated.

Grey has been romantically involved with Michael J. Fox, Johnny Depp, and George Stephanopoulos. She married actor Clark Gregg in 2001, and they amicably separated in January 2020, finalizing their divorce in February 2021. The couple share a daughter.

In the early '90s, Jennifer Grey underwent a rhinoplasty procedure but it didn't go as planned. She had to undergo a second rhinoplasty to fix issues caused by the first one. These surgeries resulted in a significant change in Grey's appearance.

In 1988, Grey received a Golden Globe nomination in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical for her role in "Dirty Dancing."

She has also been recognized with four Best Actress Bravo Otto award nominations, securing a win in 1988.

In 1995, Grey earned a CableACE Award nomination for Actress in a Dramatic Series for her performance in "Fallen Angels."

In 2015, Grey, along with her castmates from "Kaze Tachinu," received a nomination for a Behind the Voice Actors Award in the category of Best Vocal Ensemble in an Anime Feature Film/Special.

Jennifer Grey attends a ceremony to honor Kenny Ortega with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame | Photo by Paul Archuleta | FilmMagic | Getty Images

Why did Jennifer Grey stop acting?

Her grief and survivor's guilt over a car crash prevented her from enjoying success and forced her to withdraw from acting for some time.

How many movies did Jennifer Grey make?

Jennifer has starred in over 34 film and TV appearances.

Who is Jennifer Grey's daughter?

Actress Stella Gregg is Jennifer Grey's daughter

