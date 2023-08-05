Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp lost a lot on the career front as he was dropped from several productions, including the famous franchise of Pirates of The Caribbean and the Fantastic Beasts due to his legal woes with Amber Heard. However, since the jury delivered the verdict in Depp’s favor, he has been able to repair his public image and he still commands a staggering net worth in millions of dollars.

Adding to the publicity of Johnny Depp’s infamous defamation trial, Netflix has released a trailer for its new docu-series, Depp v. Heard which is set to explore multiple dimensions of the case. The defamation case may be one of the most publicized court cases of the 21st century which revealed shocking details of Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s troubled relationship.

Johnny Depp’s net worth and career

According to celebritynetworth.com, Johnny Depp’s net worth is estimated to be $150 million. Depp has been a part of many multi-billion dollar productions and has entertained the world with popular characters like 'Captain Jack Sparrow,' 'Edward Scissorhands', and more.

Johnny Depp first appeared in films as a part of the cast of 21 Jump Street in the late 80s. He went on to appear in a string of roles and made a name for himself as an excellent actor. After critically acclaimed performances in films like Edward Scissorhands, Benny & Joon, Ed Wood, and Chocolat, he rose to global fame as he appeared as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant

Depp's meticulous and committed performance, turned the production into one of the most critically and commercially successful franchises ever, earning him an Oscar nomination. To date, Depp’s films have grossed over $3.7 billion in America and $10 billion worldwide at the box office as per the publication.

Johnny Depp's relationships

On his way to super-stardom, Depp was in a long relationship with French actress, Vanessa Paradis with whom he has two children. Their nearly 15-year relationship was admired by fans but the two unfortunately ended the relationship amicably in 2012.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Later Johnny Depp married fellow Hollywood Actor, Amber Heard in 2015. Their short relationship became the subject of endless headlines and several lawsuits. It finally ended with a divorce in 2017 but the lawsuits continued.

Lawsuits with Amber Heard

In 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce from Depp and was granted a temporary restraining order against him. She claimed that the actor had hit her with a phone leaving her bruised. She also claimed that Depp had verbally and physically abused her over the course of their relationship and that he suffers from anger issues.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Kovac

In 2017, the couple's divorce was finalized and a year later, Heard went on to write an op-ed for The Washington Post where she mentioned her experience with abuse. However, she did not directly name Depp in the article. However, her reference to a former partner who abused her and the timeline matching the couple’s relationship sparked speculation that Depp abused his wife. This created a lot of buzz and allegedly damaged Depp’s reputation.

In 2019, Depp sued Heard for defamation, claiming the first article published by the Post was a ruse for Heard to gain positive press for herself. He also rejected the claims that Heard was a victim of domestic violence. He sought $50 million in damages.

'I was the victim': Johnny Depp says ex-wife Amber Heard 'painted on' bruises, report claims https://t.co/hg597LJEkO — ABC News (@abcnews) May 22, 2019

The trial was held in a Virginia court where shocking details of their relationship were revealed. Depp testified over the course of four days, while Heard's lawyers laid out evidence of Depp’s past drug and alcohol use.

After the weekslong trial, the jury heard the closing arguments and began deliberating. The jury delivered the verdict in June 2022 and unanimously found that Heard defamed Depp, awarding him $5 million in punitive damages and $10 million in compensatory damages. Meanwhile, Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages in her counterclaim. Following the verdict, Depp stated, "The jury gave me my life back," according to NBC news. Later in December, Heard announced that she settled the defamation case through an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)



What will Depp v. Heard Docu-Series be about?

Over a year since the conclusion of Johnny Depp's defamation case, Netflix is now delving into the lawsuit and its wider cultural impact with the documentary series, Depp v. Heard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Movie Front (@moviefront)

Netflix released the trailer on July 27 for the documentary which revealed that the series will extend well beyond the courtroom and show the social media firestorm ignited by the case. The much-awaited docu-series is set to release internationally on August 16.

